Psychological Reality - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444877413, 9780080866802

Psychological Reality, Volume 26

1st Edition

Authors: K. Hillner
eBook ISBN: 9780080866802
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Preface. Chapters: 1. Introduction. 2. Doing Psychology. 3. Possible Psychological Universes. 4. Major Classical Schools. 5. Major Contemporary Systems. 6. Two Philosophical Issues. 7. Contemporary Conceptions of Mind. 8. Psychological Explanation. 9. Behavior Versus Experience. 10. Applied, Professional Psychology. 11. Moderating Influences. 12. Relational Aspects. 13. Final Perspective. References. Name Index. Subject Index.

Description

This volume presents one possible conceptual analysis of the task of constructing a model of psychological reality, so that psychology's pluralistic state can be put into perspective.

Chapters 1 and 2 specify the essential input assumptions of the analysis, establish the boundary conditions of the treatise, preview the kinds of decisions involved in the construction process, and present some necessary background information. Chapters 3 to 5 collectively abstract out possible psychological universes and recount the dominant classical and contemporary models of psychological reality framework. Chapters 6 to 9 focus on the philosophical input into psychology, especially as related to the nature of humanity, the mind-body problem, scientific explanation, and the discipline's two fundamental analytical categories: behavior and experience. Chapters 10 to 12 highlight many of the cultural and pragmatic constraints imposed on any model of psychological reality by considering the applied, contextual and relational aspects of psychology.

About the Authors

K. Hillner Author

Psychology Department, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD 57007, USA

