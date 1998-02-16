Psychological Perspectives on Pregnancy and Childbirth
1st Edition
Description
This book explores the psychological aspects of pregnancy, childbirth, and early motherhood--an area usually overlooked in the perinatology literature. 20 multidisciplinary contributors discuss what parents and their children experience during this emotionally charged period. The result is a much-needed resource that will help health professionals to provide more supportive and empowering care.
Table of Contents
Women's Experiences of Antenatal Ultrasound Scans. Antenatal Care: What Do Women Want?. Psychological Support in Pregnancy. Continuity of Carer: the Experiences of Midwives. Choice, Control and Decision-Making in Labour. Having a Homebirth: Decisions, Experiences and Long-Term Consequences. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Following Childbirth: Causes, Prevention and Treatment. Psychological Effects of Stillbirthand Neonatal Loss. Special Care Babies and Their Carers: Experiences, Needs and Relationships. Working with Breast-Feeding Mothers: the Psychosocial Context. Women's Experience of Postnatal Support. Men Becoming Fathers: 'Sometimes I Wonder How I'll Cope'. Teenage Motherhood: Experiences and Relationships
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1998
- Published:
- 16th February 1998
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443057601
About the Author
Sarah Clement
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of General Practice, Guy's and St. Thomas's United Medical and Dental School, London, UK