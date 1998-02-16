Psychological Perspectives on Pregnancy and Childbirth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443057601

Psychological Perspectives on Pregnancy and Childbirth

1st Edition

Authors: Sarah Clement
Paperback ISBN: 9780443057601
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th February 1998
Page Count: 292
Description

This book explores the psychological aspects of pregnancy, childbirth, and early motherhood--an area usually overlooked in the perinatology literature. 20 multidisciplinary contributors discuss what parents and their children experience during this emotionally charged period. The result is a much-needed resource that will help health professionals to provide more supportive and empowering care.

Table of Contents

Women's Experiences of Antenatal Ultrasound Scans. Antenatal Care: What Do Women Want?. Psychological Support in Pregnancy. Continuity of Carer: the Experiences of Midwives. Choice, Control and Decision-Making in Labour. Having a Homebirth: Decisions, Experiences and Long-Term Consequences. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Following Childbirth: Causes, Prevention and Treatment. Psychological Effects of Stillbirthand Neonatal Loss. Special Care Babies and Their Carers: Experiences, Needs and Relationships. Working with Breast-Feeding Mothers: the Psychosocial Context. Women's Experience of Postnatal Support. Men Becoming Fathers: 'Sometimes I Wonder How I'll Cope'. Teenage Motherhood: Experiences and Relationships

About the Author

Sarah Clement

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of General Practice, Guy's and St. Thomas's United Medical and Dental School, London, UK

