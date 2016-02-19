Applied Developmental Psychology: Volume 3 is a collection of papers from different experts in the field of psychology in an attempt to put forth a vision of psychology as a developmental science through its applications in different studies.

The book covers topics such as psychological development in infancy, the meanings of constructs, and the measurement and meaning of parent-child interaction. Also covered are topics such as the development of high-risk infants in low-risk families, as well as the effects of deprivation on human visual development.

The text is recommended to psychologists, especially those who would like to research on how the field can be viewed as a developmental science.