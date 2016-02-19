Psychological Development in Infancy
Applied Developmental Psychology: Volume 3 is a collection of papers from different experts in the field of psychology in an attempt to put forth a vision of psychology as a developmental science through its applications in different studies.
The book covers topics such as psychological development in infancy, the meanings of constructs, and the measurement and meaning of parent-child interaction. Also covered are topics such as the development of high-risk infants in low-risk families, as well as the effects of deprivation on human visual development.
The text is recommended to psychologists, especially those who would like to research on how the field can be viewed as a developmental science.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Psychological Development in Infancy: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Guiding Themes: A Historical Sketch
III. Toward a New Vision
References
Meaning and Procedure
I. The Meanings of Constructs
II. Do Words Name Essences?
III. The Reliance on Self-Report
IV. Implications and Summary
References
Measurement and Meaning of Parent-Child Interaction
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Parent-Child Interaction
III. Measuring Parent-Child Interaction: Preliminary Attempts
IV. Conceptual Organization of the Present Scales
V. Normative Data
VI. Interobserver Reliability of the Scales
VII. Validity of the Scales
VIII. Parent-Child Interaction Characteristics: A Validation
IX. Future Directions for Study
X. A Final Word
Appendix. NCAFS and NCATS Training Forms
References
The Development of High-Risk Infants in Low-Risk Families
I. Introduction
II. The Intensive Care Nursery Environment
III. Coping with a High-Risk Neonate
IV. Effects of High-Risk Newborns on Parents
V. Effects on Parents' Perceptions of Their Infants
VI. Effects on Parents' Behavior
VII. Longitudinal Outcome Data
VIII. Predicting Outcome from Early Measures
IX. Conclusion
References
The Effects of Deprivation on Human Visual Development: Studies of Children Treated for Cataracts
I. Introduction
II. The Discrimination of Shape
III. Visual Sensitivity: Acuity and Contrast Sensitivity
IV. Peripheral Vision
V. Asymmetry of Optokinetic Nystagmus (OKN)
VI. Color Vision
VII. Conclusions
References
Locomotion and Psychological Development in Infancy
I. The Importance of Self-Produced Locomotion
II. The Development of Fear of Heights
III. The Development of Spatial Orientation
IV. Future Directions for Research on Self-Produced Locomotion
References
Index
No. of pages: 278
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th November 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259666
Frederick J Morrison
Catherine Lord
