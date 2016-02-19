Psychological Development in Infancy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120412037, 9781483259666

Psychological Development in Infancy

1st Edition

Editors: Frederick J Morrison Catherine Lord Daniel P. Keating
eBook ISBN: 9781483259666
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1989
Page Count: 278
Description

Applied Developmental Psychology: Volume 3 is a collection of papers from different experts in the field of psychology in an attempt to put forth a vision of psychology as a developmental science through its applications in different studies.

The book covers topics such as psychological development in infancy, the meanings of constructs, and the measurement and meaning of parent-child interaction. Also covered are topics such as the development of high-risk infants in low-risk families, as well as the effects of deprivation on human visual development.

The text is recommended to psychologists, especially those who would like to research on how the field can be viewed as a developmental science.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Psychological Development in Infancy: An Overview

I. Introduction

II. Guiding Themes: A Historical Sketch

III. Toward a New Vision

References

Meaning and Procedure

I. The Meanings of Constructs

II. Do Words Name Essences?

III. The Reliance on Self-Report

IV. Implications and Summary

References

Measurement and Meaning of Parent-Child Interaction

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Parent-Child Interaction

III. Measuring Parent-Child Interaction: Preliminary Attempts

IV. Conceptual Organization of the Present Scales

V. Normative Data

VI. Interobserver Reliability of the Scales

VII. Validity of the Scales

VIII. Parent-Child Interaction Characteristics: A Validation

IX. Future Directions for Study

X. A Final Word

Appendix. NCAFS and NCATS Training Forms

References

The Development of High-Risk Infants in Low-Risk Families

I. Introduction

II. The Intensive Care Nursery Environment

III. Coping with a High-Risk Neonate

IV. Effects of High-Risk Newborns on Parents

V. Effects on Parents' Perceptions of Their Infants

VI. Effects on Parents' Behavior

VII. Longitudinal Outcome Data

VIII. Predicting Outcome from Early Measures

IX. Conclusion

References

The Effects of Deprivation on Human Visual Development: Studies of Children Treated for Cataracts

I. Introduction

II. The Discrimination of Shape

III. Visual Sensitivity: Acuity and Contrast Sensitivity

IV. Peripheral Vision

V. Asymmetry of Optokinetic Nystagmus (OKN)

VI. Color Vision

VII. Conclusions

References

Locomotion and Psychological Development in Infancy

I. The Importance of Self-Produced Locomotion

II. The Development of Fear of Heights

III. The Development of Spatial Orientation

IV. Future Directions for Research on Self-Produced Locomotion

References

Index


No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483259666

