Psychodynamic Treatment Approaches to Psychopathology, vol 2, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770724, 9781455771646

Psychodynamic Treatment Approaches to Psychopathology, vol 2, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 22-2

1st Edition

Authors: Rachel Ritvo Schuyler Henderson
eBook ISBN: 9781455771646
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770724
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Psychodynamic Psychotherapy in Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics covers topics in three major categories in two volumes of this series: 1. Approaches to Specific Conditions; 2. Special Features in Working with Children; 3. Research Presented for the Clinician. Specific conditions covered are: Anxiety, Trauma, Depression, Eating Disorders, Incipient Borderline Personality Disorders, and the Medically Ill Youth. Special Features include the various therapies in Psychodynamic psychotherapy: Play Techniques, Use of Boardgames, Perspectives on Psychotropic Medications for Children, Parent Work, Family Therapy, and Dyadic Therapies. Research for Clinicians includes Neuroscience, Evidence Base, and Developmental Perspectives.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771646
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770724

About the Authors

Rachel Ritvo Author

Schuyler Henderson Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.