Psychiatry Test Preparation and Review Manual
3rd Edition
Authors: J Spiegel John Kenny
Paperback ISBN: 9780323396158
eBook ISBN: 9780323396530
eBook ISBN: 9780323396288
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2016
Page Count: 488
Description
Covering every area of the ABPN board exam, the 3rd Edition of Psychiatry Test Preparation and Review Manual, by Drs. J. Clive Spiegel and John M. Kenny, includes 1,100 questions, video vignettes, and an online timed assessment to prepare you for certification or recertification success. You’ll know exactly what to expect when exam day arrives, thanks to current coverage of the latest research in both psychiatry and neurology, as well as a format that precisely mimics all aspects of the written exam.
Key Features
- Features six tests of 150 multiple-choice questions each, as well as 160 multiple-choice questions related to case vignettes.
- Allows you to see results broken down by topic online, so you can target areas needing further study. Bookmarking and score archiving are also available online.
- Allows you to exclude topics which are not included on the MOC, such as neuroscience and neurology, so you can more narrowly focus your study.
- Gives clear explanations for both insufficient/incorrect and correct answers, and provides recommended readings from key textbooks.
- Reflects the latest research and clinical practice in both psychiatry and neurology.
Table of Contents
- Test Number One (150 multiple-choice questions)
- Questions
- Answer Key
- Answer Explanations
- Test Number Two (150 multiple-choice questions)
- Questions
- Answer Key
- Answer Explanations
- Test Number Three (150 multiple-choice questions)
- Questions
- Answer Key
- Answer Explanations
- Test Number Four (150 multiple-choice questions)
- Questions
- Answer Key
- Answer Explanations
- Test Number Five (150 multiple-choice questions)
- Questions
- Answer Key
- Answer Explanations
- Test Number Six (150 multiple-choice questions)
- Questions
- Answer Key
- Answer Explanations
- Case Vignettes
- Video Vignettes – online only
Details
About the Author
J Spiegel
John Kenny
Affiliations and Expertise
