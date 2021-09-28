Psychiatric Ethics, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 44-3

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Rebecca Brendel and Michelle will discuss a number of important topics surrounding Psychiatric Ethics and impact on clinical practice. This issue is one of four each year selected by our series consulting editor, Dr. Harsh Trivedi of Sheppard Pratt Health System. Topics in this issue include: Ethics in Psychiatric Research, Ethical Aspects of Trauma Informed Care, Ethical Challenges in Addiction Psychiatry, Ethics in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatric Ethics, Geriatric Psychiatry Ethics, Ethics of emerging technologies, Ethical considerations in Psychiatric Genetics, Organizational Ethics, Suicide and the end of life, Psychiatry in public spaces, Autonomy and Multiculturalism, and Justice and Parity in Mental Health Treatment, among others.