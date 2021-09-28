Psychiatric Ethics, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323835688

Psychiatric Ethics, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 44-3

1st Edition

Editors: Rebecca Weintraub Brendel Michelle Hume
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323835688
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2021
Page Count: 240
This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Rebecca Brendel and Michelle will discuss a number of important topics surrounding Psychiatric Ethics and impact on clinical practice. This issue is one of four each year selected by our series consulting editor, Dr. Harsh Trivedi of Sheppard Pratt Health System. Topics in this issue include: Ethics in Psychiatric Research, Ethical Aspects of Trauma Informed Care, Ethical Challenges in Addiction Psychiatry, Ethics in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatric Ethics, Geriatric Psychiatry Ethics, Ethics of emerging technologies, Ethical considerations in Psychiatric Genetics, Organizational Ethics, Suicide and the end of life, Psychiatry in public spaces, Autonomy and Multiculturalism, and Justice and Parity in Mental Health Treatment, among others.

Rebecca Weintraub Brendel

Director of Law and Ethics Center for Law, Brain, and Behavior Department of Psychiatry Massachusetts General Hospital 15 Parkman Street | WAC 812 | Boston, MA 02114 Director, Master of Bioethics Degree Program Associate Director, Center for Bioethics Assistant Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Center for Bioethics 641 Huntington Avenue Boston, MA 02115

Michelle Hume

