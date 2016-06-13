Psychiatric Care in Primary Care Practice, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446303, 9780323446310

Psychiatric Care in Primary Care Practice, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 43-2

1st Edition

Authors: Janet Albers
eBook ISBN: 9780323446310
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446303
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th June 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Foreword: Objectivity and Compassion 
    2. Preface: Integrating Psychiatric Care into Primary Care Practice
    3. Integrated Care and the Evolution of the Multidisciplinary Team
    4. Behavioral Health in Prevention and Chronic Illness Management: Motivational Interviewing
    5. Using Cognitive Behavior Therapy and Mindfulness Techniques in the Management of Chronic Pain in Primary Care
    6. Substance Abuse Screening and Treatment
    7. Depression Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment Across the Lifespan
    8. Anxiety Disorders in Primary Care
    9. Pearls for Working with People Who Have Personality Disorder Diagnoses
    10. Bipolar Disorder
    11. Autism Spectrum/Pervasive Developmental Disorder
    12. Eating Disorders in the Primary Care Setting
    13. Childhood Sexual Abuse: Identification, Screening, and Treatment Recommendations in Primary Care Settings
    14. Psychopharmacology in Primary Care Settings
    15. Psychiatric Emergencies
    16. Physician Wellness Across the Professional Spectrum

Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Janet Albers, is devoted to Psychiatric Care in Primary Care Practice. Articles in this issue include: Integrating Behavioral Health in the Medical Home Model – The Role of the Interdisciplinary Team; Behavioral Health in Prevention and Chronic Illness Management – Motivational Interviewing; Childhood Sexual Abuse and Mental Health Screening in Primary Care; Autism Spectrum/Pervasive Developmental Disorders; Pearls in Working with Patients Diagnosed with Personality Disorders; Psychopharmacology in Primary Care Settings; Depression: Screening, Diagnosis, Treatment Across Populations; Anxiety Disorders in Primary Care; Bipolar Disorder; Eating Disorders; Substance Abuse Screening and Treatment; Pain Medication Seeking Behavior; Psychiatric Emergencies; and Physician Wellness Across the Professional Continuum.

About the Authors

Janet Albers Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, Illinois

