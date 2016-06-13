Psychiatric Care in Primary Care Practice, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 43-2

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Janet Albers, is devoted to Psychiatric Care in Primary Care Practice. Articles in this issue include: Integrating Behavioral Health in the Medical Home Model – The Role of the Interdisciplinary Team; Behavioral Health in Prevention and Chronic Illness Management – Motivational Interviewing; Childhood Sexual Abuse and Mental Health Screening in Primary Care; Autism Spectrum/Pervasive Developmental Disorders; Pearls in Working with Patients Diagnosed with Personality Disorders; Psychopharmacology in Primary Care Settings; Depression: Screening, Diagnosis, Treatment Across Populations; Anxiety Disorders in Primary Care; Bipolar Disorder; Eating Disorders; Substance Abuse Screening and Treatment; Pain Medication Seeking Behavior; Psychiatric Emergencies; and Physician Wellness Across the Professional Continuum.