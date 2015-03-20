Pseudoelasticity of Shape Memory Alloys
1st Edition
Theory and Experimental Studies
Description
Pseudoelasticity of Shape Memory Alloys: Theory and Experimental Studies is devoted to the phenomenon of pseudoelasticity (superelasticity) exhibited by shape memory alloy materials. It provides extensive introductory content on the state-of-the-art in the field, including SMA materials development, definition of shape memory effects, and discussions on where shape memory behavior is found in various engineering application areas.
The book features a survey of modeling approaches targeted at reliable prediction of SMA materials’ behavior on different scales of observation, including atomistic, microscopic, mezoscopic, and macroscopic.
Researchers and graduate students will find detailed information on the modern methodologies used in the process of building constitutive models of advanced materials exhibiting complex behavior.
Key Features
- Introduces the phenomenon of pseudoelasticity exhibited by shape memory alloy materials
- Features a survey of modeling approaches targeted at reliable prediction of SMN materials' behavior on different scales of observation
- Provides extensive coverage of the state-of-the-art in the field
- Ideal reference for researchers and graduate students interested in the modern methodologies used in the process of building constitutive models of advanced materials
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers, mechanical engineers, bioengineers, aerospace engineers and physical metallurgists.
Table of Contents
- About the author
- Preface
- List of symbols
- Notation
- Abbreviations
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Shape memory effects and their technical significance
- 1.2 Historical outlook on discovery of SME in various metallic alloys
- 1.3 Scope and structure of the book
- 2: Shape memory effects in metallic alloys
- Abstract
- 2.1 Physical foundations of SME effects—thermoelastic martensitic transformation
- 2.2 Multiscale experimental investigation and modeling of martensitic transformation and SMA materials behavior
- 2.3 SMA materials alloy systems, their characterization and properties
- 2.4 Fabrication and processing routes of SMA materials, TMTs
- 2.5 SMA materials application areas, functional and utility features
- 3: Family of thermodynamic RL models of pseudoelasticity
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Macroscopic, thermomechanical pseudoelastic behavior of SMA
- 3.3 Approaches towards modeling pseudoelasticity—hysteresis loops
- 3.4 Thermodynamic RL model of pseudoelasticity with SD-effect
- 4: Macroscopic free energy function of two-phase SMA material macroelement-mesomechanical studies
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Mesomechanics of thermoelastic martensitic structures
- 4.3 Postulate of optimal rearrangement of mesostructure
- 4.4 Summary
- Annex 4.1 Principle of reciprocity in linear theory of elasticity at presence of eigenstrains
- Annex 4.2 The postulate of work compatibility—Hill's postulate, concept of effective properties
- 5: Experimental validation of RL model assumptions for NiTi alloy
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Methodology of experimental studies on NiTi alloy submitted to multiaxial stress states loadings
- 5.3 Experimental data processing for validation of theoretical assumptions of the RL model
- 5.4 Procedure for identification of the RL model material parameters. Comparison of modeling predictions with experimental evidence for NiTi alloy
- 5.5 Summary
- 6: Kinetics models of thermoelastic martensitic phase transformation
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Transformation kinetics relations—thermodynamic foundations
- 6.3 Parameters identification methodology of phase transition kinetics rules
- 6.4 Experimental profiles of rates of thermoelastic martensitic transformation stress induced in polycrystalline NiTi alloy
- 6.5 Summary
- 7: Thermodynamic model of SMA pseudoelasticity based on multiplicative decomposition of deformation gradient tensor
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Kinematic relations at finite deformations
- 7.3 Strain measures at finite deformations
- 7.4 Work conjugate stress measures
- 7.5 Equations of state—elastically isotropic SMA materials
- 7.6 Rate equations of state
- 7.7 Work dissipation
- 7.8 Special linear elastic model of pseudoelasticity of shape memory alloys
- 7.9 Field equations of finite deformations thermomechanics
- 7.10 Summary
- Annex 7.1 Relations between Lagrangean ωeL, Eulerian ωeE, and relative ωeR elastic spins
- Annex 7.2 Kinematical relations between <mml:math altimg="si299.gif">mml:msup<mml:mover accent="true"><mml:mi mathvariant="bold-italic">E</mml:mi><mml:mo stretchy="false">˙</mml:mo></mml:mover><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi></mml:msup><mml:mfenced open="(" close=")">mml:mn0</mml:mn></mml:mfenced>mml:mo↔</mml:mo>mml:msup<mml:mi mathvariant="bold-italic">D</mml:mi><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi></mml:msup></mml:math>, <mml:math altimg="si300.gif">mml:msup<mml:mover accent="true"><mml:mi mathvariant="bold-italic">e</mml:mi><mml:mo stretchy="false">˙</mml:mo></mml:mover><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi></mml:msup><mml:mfenced open="(" close=")">mml:mn0</mml:mn></mml:mfenced>mml:mo↔</mml:mo>mml:msup<mml:mi mathvariant="bold-italic">d</mml:mi><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi></mml:msup></mml:math>
- Annex 7.3 Kinematical relations between <mml:math altimg="si317.gif">mml:msupmml:movermml:mrow<mml:mover accent="true">mml:mrowmml:msup<mml:mi mathvariant="bold-italic">e</mml:mi><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi></mml:msup><mml:mfenced open="(" close=")">mml:mn0</mml:mn></mml:mfenced></mml:mrow><mml:mo stretchy="true">¯</mml:mo></mml:mover></mml:mrow><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">o</mml:mi></mml:mover>mml:mrow<mml:mspace width="0.25em"/><mml:mfenced open="(" close=")">mml:mrow<mml:mi mathvariant="normal">J</mml:mi><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi></mml:mrow></mml:mfenced></mml:mrow></mml:msup>mml:mo↔</mml:mo>mml:msup<mml:mi mathvariant="bold-italic">d</mml:mi><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi></mml:msup></mml:math>, tensor <mml:math altimg="si318.gif">mml:msup<mml:mi mathvariant="bold-script">E</mml:mi>mml:mrow<mml:mi mathvariant="normal">d</mml:mi><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi></mml:mrow></mml:msup></mml:math> and its properties, elastic logarithmic corotational derivative <mml:math altimg="si319.gif">mml:msupmml:mrowmml:movermml:mrow<mml:mover accent="true">mml:mrowmml:msup<mml:mi mathvariant="bold-italic">e</mml:mi><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi></mml:msup><mml:mfenced open="(" close=")">mml:mn0</mml:mn></mml:mfenced></mml:mrow><mml:mo stretchy="true">¯</mml:mo></mml:mover></mml:mrow><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">o</mml:mi></mml:mover></mml:mrow>mml:mrow<mml:mspace width="0.25em"/><mml:mfenced open="(" close=")">mml:mrow<mml:mi mathvariant="normal">e</mml:mi>mml:mo_</mml:mo><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">log</mml:mi></mml:mrow></mml:mfenced></mml:mrow></mml:msup></mml:math>
- Annex 7.4 Family of isoclinic natural configurations—<mml:math altimg="si352.gif">mml:msup<mml:mi mathvariant="bold-italic">ω</mml:mi><mml:mi mathvariant="normal">in</mml:mi></mml:msup>mml:mo=</mml:mo><mml:mn mathvariant="bold">0</mml:mn></mml:math>
- 8: Summary and future trends
- Abstract
- 8.1 Summary and future trends
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 20th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018019
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128016978
About the Author
Andrzej Ziolkowski
Andrzej Ziółkowski is an associate professor at the Institute of Fundamental Technological Research, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland. He was awarded his PhD degree by the Scientific Council of the Institute of Fundamental Technological Research, Polish Academy of Sciences - IPPT PAN, for work devoted to “Problems in pseudoelasticity of shape memory alloys” and was awarded a postdoctoral degree of qualification for associate professor for his dissertation “Pseudoelasticity of shape memory alloys, experimental studies and theoretical description” (2007). His research interests are in continuum mechanics and thermodynamics, solid-solid phase transitions, special materials constitutive modeling, smart materials, unconventional energy sources. Dr. Ziółkowski's scientific publications are chiefly devoted to different aspects of shape memory alloys behavior. He was co-organizer of a Shape Memory Alloys Workshop and has been a member of the scientific committee of Symposiums, Shape Memory Materials for Smart Systems at the E-MRS Fall Meeting Conferences in Warsaw in 2005 and 2007. He is author and co-author of about 20 original scientific papers devoted to shape memory alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanics of Materials, Institute of Fundamental Technological Research, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland