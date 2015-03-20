Pseudoelasticity of Shape Memory Alloys: Theory and Experimental Studies is devoted to the phenomenon of pseudoelasticity (superelasticity) exhibited by shape memory alloy materials. It provides extensive introductory content on the state-of-the-art in the field, including SMA materials development, definition of shape memory effects, and discussions on where shape memory behavior is found in various engineering application areas.

The book features a survey of modeling approaches targeted at reliable prediction of SMA materials’ behavior on different scales of observation, including atomistic, microscopic, mezoscopic, and macroscopic.

Researchers and graduate students will find detailed information on the modern methodologies used in the process of building constitutive models of advanced materials exhibiting complex behavior.