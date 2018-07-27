Pruritus, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610803, 9780323610810

Pruritus, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Authors: Gil Yosipovitch
eBook ISBN: 9780323610810
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610803
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2018
Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Gil Yosipovitch, is devoted to Pruritus (Itch). Articles in this issue include: Pathophysiology of Chronic Itch; Work-up of Chronic Itchy Patient; Management of Prurigo Nodularis; Chronic Pruritus in the Geriatric Population; Diagnosis and Management of Neuropathic Itch; Female Genital Itch; End Stage Renal Disease Chronic Itch and its Management; Management of Chronic Hepatic Itch; Pruritus in Scabies; Pruritus Associated  with  Targeted Cancer Therapies and Their Management; Pruritus in Lymphoma and its Management; Pruritus in Pregnancy and its Management; Pruritus  in Connective Tissue Disorders; Immunomodulating Agents as Anti Pruritics; Psychogenic Pruritus and its Management; and Drugs on the Horizon for Chronic Itch.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323610810
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323610803

About the Authors

Gil Yosipovitch Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami Florida

