Pruritus, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 36-3

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Gil Yosipovitch, is devoted to Pruritus (Itch). Articles in this issue include: Pathophysiology of Chronic Itch; Work-up of Chronic Itchy Patient; Management of Prurigo Nodularis; Chronic Pruritus in the Geriatric Population; Diagnosis and Management of Neuropathic Itch; Female Genital Itch; End Stage Renal Disease Chronic Itch and its Management; Management of Chronic Hepatic Itch; Pruritus in Scabies; Pruritus Associated with Targeted Cancer Therapies and Their Management; Pruritus in Lymphoma and its Management; Pruritus in Pregnancy and its Management; Pruritus in Connective Tissue Disorders; Immunomodulating Agents as Anti Pruritics; Psychogenic Pruritus and its Management; and Drugs on the Horizon for Chronic Itch.