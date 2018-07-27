Pruritus, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 36-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Gil Yosipovitch, is devoted to Pruritus (Itch). Articles in this issue include: Pathophysiology of Chronic Itch; Work-up of Chronic Itchy Patient; Management of Prurigo Nodularis; Chronic Pruritus in the Geriatric Population; Diagnosis and Management of Neuropathic Itch; Female Genital Itch; End Stage Renal Disease Chronic Itch and its Management; Management of Chronic Hepatic Itch; Pruritus in Scabies; Pruritus Associated with Targeted Cancer Therapies and Their Management; Pruritus in Lymphoma and its Management; Pruritus in Pregnancy and its Management; Pruritus in Connective Tissue Disorders; Immunomodulating Agents as Anti Pruritics; Psychogenic Pruritus and its Management; and Drugs on the Horizon for Chronic Itch.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 27th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610810
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323610803
About the Authors
Gil Yosipovitch Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami Florida