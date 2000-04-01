Provability, Computability and Reflection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444533999, 9780080957548

Provability, Computability and Reflection, Volume 34

1st Edition

Authors: Lev Beklemishev
eBook ISBN: 9780080957548
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 133
Description

The book consists of  a selection of the forms of the axiom of choice which appeared in the literature together with additional forms which were obtained in the process of writing the book. Forms which were either used often in practice, unusual, relatively unknown, or particularly weak or strong were chosen for inclusion. The book assumes a knowledge of  logic and elementary set theory (von Neumann-Bemays-Godel set theory), but does include a list of definitions of set theoretical symbols and terms in the section entitled "Preliminary Definitions and Theorems".

Students and researchers in Logic (Mathematics, Computer Science, Philosophy).

Lev Beklemishev Author

Steklov Institute of Mathematics, Moscow and Utrecht University.

