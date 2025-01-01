Proton Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548311

Proton Therapy

1st Edition

Authors: Steven J Frank
Paperback ISBN: 9780323548311
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2025
Page Count: 400
Description

Covering the science and application of this promising alternative to conventional radiation therapy, Proton Therapy, by Dr. Steven Frank, provides essential information on clinically-focused topics across the full spectrum of disease sites. Succinct and easy to digest, this concise resource also discusses therapeutic principles, the physics of proton therapy, and guidelines regarding treatment planning.

Key Features

  • Covers the principles of radiobiology and proton particle beam therapy, as well as treatment planning, quality assurance, treatment delivery procedures, and pediatric considerations.

  • Addresses applications across all disease sites.

  • Discusses future outcomes and advancements in this rapidly changing field.

  • Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Section I: Introduction

1. Principles of Radiobiology

2. Principles of Proton Particle Beam Therapy

Section II: Physics and Treatment Planning

3. Patient Simulation

4. Treatment Planning

5. Physics Quality Assurance

6. Treatment Delivery Procedures

Section III: Disease Sites

7. Breast

8. Central Nervous System

9. Gastrointestinal

10. Genitourinary

Genitourinary - Prostate

11. Head & Neck

12. Lymphoma

13. Pediatric Considerations

14. Sarcoma

15. Thoracic - Esophageal

16. Thoracic - Lung

Section IV: Future Outcomes and Advancements

17. Technological Advancement in Proton Therapy

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323548311

About the Author

Steven J Frank

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Deputy Division Head, and Director of Advanced Technologies, Department of Radiation Oncology, Division of Radiation Oncology; Medical Director, Department of Proton Therapy Center, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, The University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Houston; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Division of Diagnostic Imaging, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Division of Radiation Oncology, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht

