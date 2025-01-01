Proton Therapy
1st Edition
Description
Covering the science and application of this promising alternative to conventional radiation therapy, Proton Therapy, by Dr. Steven Frank, provides essential information on clinically-focused topics across the full spectrum of disease sites. Succinct and easy to digest, this concise resource also discusses therapeutic principles, the physics of proton therapy, and guidelines regarding treatment planning.
Key Features
- Covers the principles of radiobiology and proton particle beam therapy, as well as treatment planning, quality assurance, treatment delivery procedures, and pediatric considerations.
- Addresses applications across all disease sites.
- Discusses future outcomes and advancements in this rapidly changing field.
- Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction
1. Principles of Radiobiology
2. Principles of Proton Particle Beam Therapy
Section II: Physics and Treatment Planning
3. Patient Simulation
4. Treatment Planning
5. Physics Quality Assurance
6. Treatment Delivery Procedures
Section III: Disease Sites
7. Breast
8. Central Nervous System
9. Gastrointestinal
10. Genitourinary
Genitourinary - Prostate
11. Head & Neck
12. Lymphoma
13. Pediatric Considerations
14. Sarcoma
15. Thoracic - Esophageal
16. Thoracic - Lung
Section IV: Future Outcomes and Advancements
17. Technological Advancement in Proton Therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st January 2025
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323548311
About the Author
Steven J Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Deputy Division Head, and Director of Advanced Technologies, Department of Radiation Oncology, Division of Radiation Oncology; Medical Director, Department of Proton Therapy Center, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, The University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Houston; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Division of Diagnostic Imaging, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Division of Radiation Oncology, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht