Protides of the BIological Fluids, Volume 30
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Thirtieth Colloquium, 1982
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
XXXth Anniversary Lecture
30 Years of Protides — An Anniversary and Challenge
The Eleventh Arne Tiselius Memorial Lecture
High Performance Liquid Chromatography on Matrices of Agarose
Section A. Neuroproteins
A.1. Glial Markers
A.1.1. S 100
Chemical Structure and Molecular Evolution of S-100 Proteins
Some Properties of S-100 Protein in Solution
The Relationship Between S-100 Protein and Specific Synaptosomal Components
Identification and Characterization of Sulfhydryl-Containing Proteolytic Fragments Involved in the Ca-Induced Conformational Change of Beef Brain S 100
The S-100 Antigen in Non-Neural Tissues
Immunohistochemical Localization of Nervous Tissue Proteins, S-100, GFAP and Astroprotein in Extraneural Tissues
A.1.2. GFA
Brain Specific Protein. Some General Remarks
A.2. Neuronal Markers
A.2.1. Enolase
Neuron-Specific Enolase (NSE) in Biological Fluids: A Marker of Neuronal Lesions
Rodent Enolase Cerebral Isozymes as Differentiation Markers
Neuron Specific Enolase in Biological Fluids: A Probe for Neuronal and Neuroendocrine Pathology
Neuron Specific Enolase — An Indicator of Brain Damage Due to Hypoxia in Newborns and Adults
A.2.2. D2
Characterization of the D2-Cell Adhesion Molecule
A Neuronal Adhesion Molecule in the Central Nervous System: The D2-Protein
Purification of the Glycoprotein D2 From Fetal and Adult Human Brain
Developmental Study of Chick D2
A.3. Synapse Specific Protein
Characterization of Antigens of the Cholinergic Synapses in the Electric Ray Torpedo Marmorata
A Possible Physiological Role of Acetylcholine Receptor on Mouse Thymocytes
A.4. Myelin Basic Protein
Oligodendroglial, Astroglial and Glial Tumor-Associated Antigens Defined by Monoclonal Antibodies
Posttranslational Modifications of Myelin Basic Protein
“Myelin-Like” or Pre-Myelin Structures in Cultures of Dissociated Brain Cells from 14-15 Day-Old Embryonic Mice
Immunohistochemistry and RIA Determination of MBP as Complementary Tools to Study Myelin Formation in the CNS and PNS of Mice
Immunologic Reactivity of Myelin Basic Protein (BP) in Inbred Guinea Pigs
Myelin Basic Protein in the MLD Mutant Mouse During Development
A.5. Regional Markers
A.5.1. Galactocerebrosides
Galactosyl- and Sulfogalactosylceramide as Central Nervous Tissue Markers
Purification of a Membrane Glycoprotein from Fetal Human Brain
Characterization of Hyaluronectin in the Nervous System
Two Markers for Brain Tumors: Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFA) and Hyaluronectin (HN)
Accessibility of Sulfhydryl Groups of Myelin Folch-Pi Protein
A.5.2. Carbonic Anhydrase
Immunochemical and Immunohistological Study of Carbonic Anhydrase in the Rat CNS
A.6. Neurofilaments
In Vivo and In Vitro Studies of Neurofilament Protein Assembly
A.7. Protein Metabolism
Brain Protein Responses to Opiates
Isolation and Partial Biochemical Characterization of a Novel Polypeptide from Human CNS and Liver
Identification of Nuclear Protein Antigens of Rat Brain
Low Angle X-Ray Diffraction Studies on Myelin Isolated from Normal Human White Matter and from Patients Dying with Multiple Sclerosis
Central Nervous System Immunoglobulins (Ig) in Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD)
A.8. EAE (Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis)
Effect of Human Fetal Alpha-Fetoprotein on Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis and the Immune Response to Myelin Antigens
Immune Regulation of Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis
In Vivo Demyelinating Activity of Sera from Animals with Chronic Relapsing Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis (Cr-EAE)
“Fail-Safe” Determinants for Immuno-Regulating Autoimmune Demyelinating Diseases
Serum Antibodies Against Central Nervous System (CNS) Antigens in Chronic Relapsing Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis (CrEAE)
“Recovery Associated” Suppressor Cells in Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis (EAE): Replacement of their Activity In Vivo by Cell Free Extracts
Demonstration of Serum IgG Antibodies Against Myelin During the Course of Relapsing Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis (r-EAE) in Guinea Pigs
A.9. Determinations in CSF
Studies on the S-100 Antigen in Cerebrospinal Fluid of Neurological Patients
Determination of α-Albumin (GFA) in Cerebrospinal Fluid
Clinical Applications of Human Brain-Specific Protein Measurements
The Determination of Trace Proteins and Anti-Myelin Basic Protein Antibodies in the Cerebrospinal Fluid by Particle Counting Immunoassay (PACIA)
Radioimmunological Determination of Myelin Basic Protein in the CSF of Neurological Patients
An Enzyme Immuno Assay for the Detection of Basic Myelin Protein (BMP) and Antibodies to BMP in CSF
CSF Autoantibodies Detect Brain Antigens
Galactocerebroside Antibodies in Serum and Cerebrospinal Fluid of Multiple Sclerosis and Brain Tumour Patients
Determination of α1-Acid Glycoprotein in Human Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) by an Immunonephelometric Assay
Determination of Methionine-Enkephalin and Leucine-Enkephalin in Human Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Determination of Neurotensin in Human Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Technique for the Separation of High Molecular Weight Proteins in Native Cerebrospinal Fluid and Serum
The Correlation of the IgG Patterns of CSF Determined by Isoelectric Focusing with Clinical and Biochemical Parameters of Multiple Sclerosis
Direct Tissue Isoelectric Focusing of Nervous System and Muscle Sections for Detection of IgG Patterns
Section B. Monoclonal Antibodies
B.1. Hybridoma Technology
A New Human Hybridoma System (LICR-LON-HMy2) and its use in the Production of Human Monoclonal Antibodies
Production of Human Antibodies of Predefined Specificity In Vitro
Hybridomas Grown in Serum-Free Medium
Strategy to Obtain Monoclonal Anti-Idiotype Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Carbohydrate Antigens
Multivalent Antibody RIA: A New Assay Using Only Antigen Screening Hybridoma Cultures
A Radio-Immunobinding Method on Glutaraldehyde-Fixed Cells for the Screening of Hybridoma Supernatants
Specificity Screening of Monoclonal Antibodies Obtained After Immunization with A Human Myeloma Cell Line (ARH-77)
Monoclonal Antibodies and Precipitin Reactions
Determination of Affinity and Concentration of Monoclonal Antibodies in Ascitic Fluids
Monoclonal Murine Antibodies Reactive with Cell Nuclei
B.2. Oncology
B.2.1. Diagnosis
Monoclonal Antibodies with Dual Antigen Specificity
Monoclonal Antibodies to Cell Surface Antigens of Mouse Bladder Carcinomas
Structural Studies of Human Melanoma-Associated Antigen p97
Cell Surface Antigens of Human Melanoma
A Double Determinant Immunoassay (DDIA) With Monoclonal Antibodies to a Human High Molecular Weight Melanoma Associated Antigen (HMW-MAA)
Immunological Studies on Membrane Associated Antigens from Renal Adenocarcinoma and Human Kidney Cortex Using Poly- and Monoclonal Antibodies
Malignin, Anti-Malignin Antibody and SCANTAG
B.2.2. Therapy
Results of Early Trials Using Murine Monoclonal Antibodies as Anti-Cancer Therapy
High Efficiency of Immunotoxin Potentiated by Lysosomotropic Amines to Specifically Kill Tumor Cells
In Vivo Effect of the Conjugate of Monoclonal Antibody with Cytotoxic Agent on the Tumor Growth of Human Melanoma
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human Gastric Carcinomas
Monoclonal Antibodies for Targeted Therapy with Vindesine
Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of a Monoclonal Antibody Against Human Osteogenic Sarcoma
B.3. Coagulation
Identification of Human Blood Platelet Membrane Congenital Defects by the Use of Monoclonal Antibodies
Evidence that the Monoclonal Antibody AN 51 is Directed Against Platelet Membrane Glycoprotein Ib
Monoclonal Antibodies to Prothrombin: A Study of their Specificities for the Different Prothrombin Activation Products
Monoclonal Antibodies for Domains which are Differentially Expressed in Fibrinogen, in Fibrinogen Degradation Products or in Fibrin Degradation Products
Affinity Depletion and Affinity Purification of Human Factor IX by Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibodies in Analysis of Trypsin Digested Proteolytic Fragments of Human Plasma Fibronectin
B.4. Leukemia
Monoclonal Antibodies Differentiating A Subtype of Leukemias
Clinical Utility of Monoclonal Antibodies in the Phenotyping of Acute and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Leukemia Diagnosis with Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibodies to Human Myeloid Associated Antigens
Characterization of a Murine Monoclonal Antibody Specific for Early Lymphohemopoietic Cells
B.5. T Cells
Unexpected Specificities of Monoclonal Antibodies
In Situ Analysis of Mononuclear Cell Infiltrate in Liver Biopsies of Patients with Orthotopic Liver Transplantation
T Lymphocytes in the Human Fetus, Studied with Monoclonal Antibodies
A Monoclonal Antibody Directed Against HLA-DR Molecules Inhibits the Interleukin-2-Dependent T Cell Proliferation in Humans
Surface Phenotype of Helper and Suppressor Human T Cell Clones
T-Lymphocyte Subpopulations in Peripheral Blood of Long-Survivors with Hodgkin’s Disease Off-Therapy: Determinations by Means of Monoclonal Antibodies
Human Blood T-Cell Subpopulations Identified by Monoclonal Antibodies in Ageing
Mouse Hybridoma Lines Specific for Genetic Markers of the Rabbit Immunoglobulins (Allotypes)
Monoclonal Anti-Allotype Antibodies as Probes for the Rabbit T-Cell Receptor
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Ia +, Antigen Specific T Cell Factors
B.6. B Cells
Monoclonal Anti-Immunoglobulin Reagents in the Detection of Immunoglobulin on the Surface of Normal and Neoplastic B Lymphocytes
Analysis of Human B Cell Membrane Antigens by Means of Monoclonal Antibodies
B.7. Interferon
Monoclonal Antibodies to Human Leukocyte and Fibroblast Interferon
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human Leucocyte Interferons for the Definition of Subclasses and their Affinity Purification
B.8. Infectious Diseases
Monoclonal Antibodies to Hepatitis Antigens as Diagnostic Tools
Affinity Purification of Hepatitis B Surface Antigen Using RF-HBs-1 Monoclonal Antibody
A Serological Test for Tuberculosis Based on Murine Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibodies to Poliovirus and its Capsid Proteins
Production and Use of Monoclonal Antibodies to Polioviruses
Monoclonal Antibodies and Diagnosis of Schistosomiasis in Man
B.9. Neuroproteins
Monoclonal Antibodies to Myelin Basic Protein
Monoclonal Antibodies as Probes for Neural Cell-Surface Glycoproteins
Ultrastructural Immunohistochemical Study of Nerve Cell Surface Antigens with Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein
B.10. Diagnostic Reagents
Monoclonal Antibodies in Simultaneous Marking ELISA Systems
Advantages and Disadvantages in the Application of Monoclonal Antibodies as Tools in Clinical Diagnosis — Monoclonal Anti-HCG in Immunoassay Systems
Production and Characterization of Monoclonal Antibodies Specific for Parathormone
Immunogenic and Antigenic Epitopes of Immunoglobulins VI. Application of Monoclonal Antibodies to Human IgG Sub-Classes in Quantitative Assays
Monoclonal Antibodies Against M1 Antigen, A Fucomucin of the Human Gastrointestinal Mucosa
Study of the Dissociation Constant of Four Monoclonal Hybridoma Antibodies Specific to Human β2 Microglobulin. Effect of 2 Mercapto-ethanol on their Activity
Two Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human Cardiac Myosins
Development of a Screening System for the Detection of Somatic Mutations: Detection of Monoclonal Antibodies Specific for Hemoglobin Determinants
Section C. Separation Methods
C.1. Electrophoretic Techniques
Methods of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis for the Clinical Laboratory
The Demonstration of Human Brain-Specific Soluble Proteins Using High Resolution Two-Dimensional Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis
Brain Proteins in Soluble and Insoluble Fractions Analyzed by Micro Two-Dimensional Electrophoresis
Demonstration of Prealbumin, Apolipoprotein A I and 7-S-Beta1-Globulin from Human Blood by Double One-Dimensional Electrophoresis
Immobilized pH Gradients for Isoelectric Focusing. I. Theory and Methodology
Isoelectric Focusing in Immobilized pH Gradients. II. Application to Hemoglobin Analysis
Isoelectric Focusing in Immobilized pH-Gradients. III. Application to Two-Dimensional Separations
C.2. Chromatofocusing
The Separation of Serum Proteins by Chromatofocusing
Chromatofocusing Applied to the Separation of Human Hemoglobins and Globin Chains
Basic Principles Used in the Selection of Monobeads Ion Exchangers for the Separation of Biopolymers
Physicochemical Considerations in the Use of Monobeads for the Separation of Biological Molecules
Fast Protein Separations on Mono O, Mono S and Mono P
Recommendations for Obtaining Optimal Separations on Monobead Ion Exchangers
Sample Loading Capacity on Monobeads Ion Exchangers
Two Dimensional Analysis of Human Sera By Chromatofocusing on Mono P Followed by Fused Rocket Immunoelectrophoresis
Analysis of Human Blood Plasma by Chromatofocusing on Mono P Followed by Pore Gradient Gel Electrophoresis
Chromatofocusing of Desialylated Human Transferrin on Mono P
C.3. Affinity Chromatography
Immunoaffinity Chromatography with Monoclonal Antibodies
Separation of Copper-Binding Peptides From Human Ceruloplasmin by Metal Chelate Affinity Chromatography and HPLC
Chromatography of Serum Proteins on Immobilized Cibacron Blue F3GA
Chromatography of Pig Pituitary Extracts on Inactivated Kallikrein-Sepharose
Purification of Human Lymphocyte Ecto-5′Nucleotidase in Order to Prepare a Monoclonal Antibody
C.4. HPLC
High Pressure Liquid Chromatography Using Ampholyte Displacement (HPADC)
High Speed Gel Filtration as a Tool to Optimize Protein Fragmentation
Reverse-Phase HPLC of Proteins Using Large Pore Silica Based Supports
Assessment Study on the Use of the Low Angle Laser Light Scattering Technique in Combination with the High Performance Porous Silica Gel Chromatography
Combined UV- and Alkaline Hydrolysis/o-Phthal Aldehyde Reaction Detection in Preparative HPLC of Proteins and Peptides with Samples From Complex Biological Fluids
The Use of Size Exclusion and C18 Reverse Phase HPLC Columns for Separating the Component Polypeptides of Ia Antigen Membrane Proteins
Isolation and Characterization of Intracellular Ca2+-Binding Proteins by High Performance Liquid Chromatography
Evaluation of Commercial RP-HPLC Columns for the Separation of Peptides from Porcine Cardiac Myosin Light Chain L27
The Optimization of RP-HPLC of Proteins with Large Pore-Size Short Alkylchain-Bonded Silica (Ultrapore RPSC) and its Application to Epidermal Growth Factor
High Performance Liquid Chromatography of Peptides on Macroreticular Polystyrene Resins
HPLC Separation of Axonally Transported Proteins in Sciatic Nerves
Immune Complex Analysis by a Combination of High Pressure Liquid Gel Permeation Chromatography (HPLC GPC) and Enzyme Immunoassay (ELISA)
Isolation of Thymosin β8 and β9 From Calf Thymus
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Protides of the Biological Fluids: Proceedings of the 30th Colloquium, 1982 is a collection of manuscripts presented at the 30th Colloquium, held in Brussels, Belgium in 1982.
This text is organized into three sections encompassing 160 chapters. The first section highlights the mechanisms of the normal and abnormal mental function through evaluation of neuroproteins or the so-called “think-proteins”. This section describes the manifestations, clinical features, diagnosis, and therapeutic options of nervous system diseases. The second section tackles monoclonal proteins as a reagent to detect antigens. This section deals with the significant progress in cancer therapy and the binding of cytotoxic drugs to monoclonal antibodies. The third section considers the potential of isodalt electrophoresis and high-pressure liquid chromatography, with particular emphasis on their application to protein analysis in biological fluids.
This book will be of great value to biochemists, clinical chemists, and clinicians.
