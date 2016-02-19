Protides of the Biological Fluids
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Twenty-Third Colloquium, Brugge, 1975
Description
Protides of the Biological Fluids contains the proceedings of the 23rd Colloquium on "Protides of the Biological Fluids" held in Brugge, Belgium in 1975. The discussions were organized around three themes: proteinase inhibitors, clinical evaluation of plasma protein patterns, and affinity chromatography.
Comprised of 117 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of carcinofetal proteins, followed by an analysis of proteinase inhibition. The reader is then introduced to the mechanism and structure of human alpha-1-proteinase inhibitor; some properties of a complex between ?2-macroglobulin and brinase; and the interaction of proteinase inhibitors with blastocyst proteinases involved in implantation. Subsequent chapters deal with the thermodynamics and kinetics of the interaction of trypsin with trypsin inhibitors; purification and characterization of acid-stable proteinase inhibitors from human seminal plasma; and the possible role of protease inhibitors in cartilage metabolism. The book also explores the structure and function of animal proteinase inhibitors as well as techniques and methods used in clinical evaluation of plasma protein patterns.
This monograph will be of interest to biologists and research workers in biology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
The Fourth Arne Tiselius Memorial Lecture
Carcinofetal Proteins
Section A. Proteinase Inhibitors
A1. Proteinase Inhibitor Interaction
A1.1. Molecular Aspects and Quantitation
Chemical Studies on Proteinase Inhibition
Mechanism and Structure of Human Alpha-1-Proteinase Inhibitor
Inhibition of Urokinase by Purified Human α1-Antitrypsin
Interaction Between Alpha1-Antitrypsin and Alpha2-Macroglobulin in the Elimination of Proteolytic Enzymes
Some Properties of a Complex Between α2-Macroglobulin and Brinase
Kunitz Bovine Trypsin Inhibitor: Interaction with α-Chymotrypsin
Kinetics of the Interaction of Virgin and Modified Bovine Trypsin Kallikrein Inhibitor (Kunitz) with β-Trypsin
Interaction of Proteinase Inhibitors with Blastocyst Proteinases involved in Implantation
Blocking of C1 Esterase Inhibitor by Cold Promoted Activation of Factor VII
Direct Identification of Specific Protease Inhibitors in Mixtures by Modified Quantitative Immunoelectrophoresis
Studies on the Inhibition of Renin by Radioimmunoassay
A1.2. Kinetics and Thermodynamics
Thermodynamics and Kinetics of the Interaction of Trypsin with Trypsin Inhibitors
The Inhibition of Human and Bovine Trypsins and Chymotrypsins by the Inter-α-Inhibitor from Human Plasma
Kinetic and Thermodynamic Studies of Human Alpha-1-Proteinase Inhibitor
A2. Structure and Function of Human Proteinase Inhibitors
A2.1. In Plasma
Structure of α1-Antitrypsins
α-1-Proteinase Inhibitor Deficiency Disease: A Probable Inborn Error of Carbohydrate Side Chain Synthesis
New Data Concerning Inter-Alpha-Trypsin-Inhibitor
The Role of Sialic Acid in Hepatic Uptake of Alpha1-Antitrypsin
Preparative Separation of Various Bands of Alpha-1-Antitrypsin by Electrofocusing in Thin-layer Polyacrylamide Gel
Circular Dichroism Studies on α-1-Proteinase Inhibitor
Subunit Structure of Human Alpha-2-Macroglobulin. Its Relationships with its Biological Activity
Comparative Study of Rat c^-Macroglobulin and Rat α2-Macroglobulin: Interaction with Trypsin and Chymotrypsin
Primary Structure of Hirudin, A Thrombin-Specific Inhibitor
The Partial Purification and Characterization of Inter-α-Antiplasmin from Human Serum
A Low Molecular Weight Elastase Inhibitor from Human Serum
A2.2. In the Reproductory System
Acid-stable Proteinase Inhibitors from Human Seminal Plasma: Purification and Characterization
Proteinase Inhibitors in Testicular and Epididymal Fluid
An Acid-stable Proteinase Inhibitor in Human Cervical Mucus
A2.3. In Pancreatic Tissue
Human Pancreatic Secretory Trypsin Inhibitor, Amino Acid Sequence
1H NMR Studies of the Dynamics of the Solution Conformation of the Basic Pancreatic Trypsin Inhibitor (BPTI)
The Effect of Trypsin-Inhibitors on the Rat Exocrine Pancreas
Comparative 1H NMR Studies of the Solution Conformation of the Cow Colostrum Trypsin Inhibitor (CTI), The Trypsin Inhibitor of Helix Pomatia (HPI) and the Basic Pancreatic Trypsin Inhibitor (BPTI)
Isolation and Properties of an Aortic Elastase
Measurement of the Proteinase Inhibitors of the Bovine Pancreas by Radio-Immunoassay
A2.4. In Other Tissues
Tissue Inhibitors are Cell Growth Regulators
The Possible Role of Protease Inhibitors in Cartilage Metabolism
The Isolation, Purification and Partial Characterization of Proteinase Inhibitors from Bovine Cartilage and Aorta
Characterization of Proteinase-Inhibitor Complexes in the Purulent Secretions of Mucous Membranes as Complexes Between Leucocytic Elastase and Proteinase Inhibitors
A3. Structure and Function of Animal Proteinase Inhibitors
Evolution of Proteinase Inhibitors
Electrophoretic Variants of Serum α1-Antitrypsin in Baboons
Antitrypsin Polymorphism in Sub-Human Primates
Structure, Biochemistry and Comparative Aspects of Mammalian Seminal Plasma Acrosin Inhibitors
About the Aminoacid Sequence of the Proteinase Inhibitors from Dog Submandibularis Glands
Characterization and Inhibitory Properties of Snail Secretory Proteinase Inhibitors
Interaction of Exopeptidases with Specific Proteins from Ascaris Lumbricoides
Broad Specificity Proteinase Inhibitors from Sea Anemones
Section B. Clinical Evaluation Of Plasma Protein Patterns
B1. Techniques and Methods
An Automated Approach to the Preparation of Plasma Protein Profiles
Determination of Proteins by Laser Nephelometry
Immunochemical Determination of Blood Proteins
A New Radioimmunoassay of α-Fetoprotein and Carcinoembryonic Antigen
B2. Interpretation
Human Plasma Proteins Discovered During the Last Few Years and their possible Value for Clinical Diagnosis
The Management of Specific Protein Data
Routine Serum Protein Analysis: Trends, Facts and Fallacies
The Use of Discriminant Function Analysis in Selecting Individual Proteins for Routine Clinical Investigation
α2-Antithrombin Levels in Relation to Age and Sex
The Serum Level of β2-Microglobulin (β2μ) - A Low Molecular Weight Protein
B3. Pregnancy Levels
Plasma Protein Profiles of Serum and Amniotic Fluid in Normal Pregnancy and Pre-Eclampsia
α1-Fetoprotein in Pregnancy
B4. Profiles Typical of a Disorder
B4.1. Alpha-Antitrypsin System
Purification of α1-Antitrypsin Ultilizing Thiol-Disulphide Interchange
Prevalence of Pi Types Among Newborns of Different Ethnic Backgrounds
The Alpha1-Antitrypsin Null Gene Frequency
Pi MRouen Phenotype in a Pi-Subject
A New Deficiency Allele of Alpha1-Antitrypsin: Pi MMalton
Proteinase Inhibitors in Bronchial Secretions from Patients with Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Deficiency
Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Deficiency and Adult Liver Disease
High Serum Complement Component Levels in Patients with Alpha-1-Antitrypsin Deficiency
B4.2. Immune Disorders
Immunoglobulin Abnormalities in Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases
Immune System Disorders in Man and in Experimental Models accompanied by the Production of Homogeneous Immunoglobulins—Paraproteins
A New Case of IgE Myelomatosis
Imbalances of K/λ Immunoglobulin Light Chain Ratios in Normal Individuals and in Immunodeficient Patients
On the Idiotypic Determinants of Human Paraproteins: A Family Study
B4.3. Liver and Renal Diseases
Changes of the Dye-Binding Properties of Serum Proteins in Liver Diseases
Plasma Protein Pattern in Hepatitis A and B
Serum and Urinary Protein Analysis by SDS—PAA Electrophoresis Combined with Immunoprecipitation: Dimer Albumin in the Nephrotic Syndrome
Behaviour of Prealbumin, Albumin, Cholinesterase and Normotest in Blood of Patients with Chronic Hepatitis and Postnecrotic Cirrhosis
The Level of Acid Stable Protease Inhibitors in Plasma as an Indicator of Renal Function
B4.4. Rheumatic Diseases
Changes in Concentration and Synthesis Rates of Plasma Proteins During Experimental Arthritis
Serum Protein Profiles in Rheumatoid Arthritis
B5. Factors Regulating Protein Profiles
The Definitive Role of Known Hormones in the Regulation of Net Biosynthesis of Five Acute Phase Plasma Proteins (APPP) by the Isolated Perfused Rat Liver: Corticosterone
How is C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Synthesis Regulated? Studies in Isolated Perfused Rabbit Liver
α2-Macroglobulin as an in vivo Tracer
Protein Permeability of the Blood - CSF Barrier
The Blood—CSF Barrier for IgG: A Semiological Estimation in Multiple Sclerosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 718
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159034