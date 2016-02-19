Protides of the Biological Fluids
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Twenty-First Colloquium, Brugge, 1973
Protides of the Biological Fluids contains the proceedings of the Twenty-First Colloquium held at Brugge in 1973. The Colloquium covers topics on membrane proteins, proteinuria, and new techniques under which comes the automated nephelometric analysis of proteins. The book is organized into three sections according to the topics of the Colloquium. Section A, Membrane, discusses all aspects of membrane proteins including their isolation and solubilization, the nature of their lipid-protein interaction and the physical probes used for their characterization. Section B, Urinary Proteins, centers on proteinuria, electrophoretic and immunoelectrophoretic methods enabling characterization of renal disease, and properties of specific urinary proteins and enzymes. The last section describes two immunological methods for protein quantitation.
Table of Contents
The Second Arne Tiselius Memorial Lecture
Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Omega? The Past, Present and Future of Plasma Proteins
Section A. Membranes
A.1. Solubilization and Characterization of Membrane Proteins
A.1.1. Erythrocyte Membranes
A.1.2. Lymphocyte Membranes
A.1.3. Platelet Membranes
A.1.4. Other Membranes
A.2. Conformation and Structure of Membranes
Protein Distribution in Membranes
Recent Thermal and N.M.R. Studies of Lipids and Membrane Systems
Impurity Effects of Spin-Label Probes: an Evaluation using Monomolecular Film Techniques
Protein—Lipid Interactions of the Membrane-Penetrating MN-Glycoprotein from the Human Erythrocyte
Evidence for Protein Penetration in Mitochondrial Membrane Structure
Use of Multifunctional Dextran Derivatives as Reagents to Study Plasma Membrane Protein Distribution
A.3. Protein-Lipid Interaction in Membranes
Protein—Lipid Interactions in Red Cell Membranes
Spin Label Studies of the Influence of Peptides on the Organization of Lipids in Bilayers
Enzymes and Ions at Lipid Monolayers
Lipid-Protein Interactions in Human Plasma High-Density Lipoproteins
A Comparison of Lipoproteins Derived from CNS Myelin of the Normal and of the Mutant 'qq' Mouse
Protein Conformational Studies in Biological Membranes
A.4. Membrane-Bound Enzymes and Hormones
The Small-Intestinal Sucrase—Isomaltase Complex: Reconstitution of Sucrase—Isomaltase-dependent Sugar Transport with Black Lipid Membranes
Molecular Structure of Acetylcholinesterase
Structure of Membrane-Bound Acetylcholinesterase
The Influence of Lipid Environment on Membrane-Bound Enzymes in Yeast Mitochondria
Studies on Binding of the Direct Lytic Factor (DLF) of Cobra Venom {Naja naja) to Red Cell Membranes
Plasma Membrane Insulin Receptor Regulation by Genetic, Metabolic and Hormonal Factors
Properties of the Gonadotropin Receptor in Bovine Corpora Lutea
Optical and Enzymatic Effects of Growth Hormone Interaction with Plasma Membranes
A.5. Immunological Function of Membranes
Genetic Control of the Induction of the Antibody Response
Antigenicity of Human Erythrocyte Glycoproteins
Comparison of θ-Alloantigen and Mouse T-Lymphocyte Specific Xenoantigen (MTLA)
Membrane Antigens Specific for Dividing Human T or Bλ Lymphoid Cells
Shedding of Lymphocytes Coated with Radio-Labeled Anti-HL-A
Demonstration of Surface-IG on Thymus Cells
Immunological Studies of Plasma Membrane Fractions Isolated from Normal and Cancerous Human Gastric Mucosa
Immunological Study of Plasma Membrane of Human Gastric Mucosa
Presence of an SV 40 Coded Antigen on the Surface of Different Cell Lines Transformed by this Virus
Membrane Proteins and Complement Action
Section B. Urinary Proteins
B.1. Proteinuria
B.1.1. Pathology
B.1.2. Electrophoretic Studies
B.1.3. Plasma and Urinary Protein Levels
B.2. Glomerular Clearance of Proteins
Anomalies of IgG Clearance in Focal Glomerulosclerosis
Studies on the Clinical Value of Protein Clearance in Renal Disease
A Study of the Glomerular Protein Leak Using Non-protein Macromolecules
Glomerular Proteinuria: Comparison of Immunological and Morphological Criteria
Urinary Albumin Excretion and Dextran Clearance in the Development of Diabetic Glomerulosclerosis
Purification of Basement Membrane Antigens from Normal Human Urine by Affinity Chromatography
Immunochemical Characterization of Human Glomerular Basement Membrane
B.3. Tubular Proteinuria
Differential Metabolism of Tubular Proteins
Structure and Function of the Retinol-Binding Protein: a Protein Characteristic of Tubular Proteinuria
Specific Tubular Histuria following Renal Transplantation
Proximal Tubule Fluid Protein Concentrations in Normal and Anti-GBM Nephritic Rats
Sequential Development of Tubular Proteinuria in Balkan Nephropathy
Low Molecular Weight Proteins in Tubular Proteinuria
B.4. Secretory Proteins
Renal Handling of ß2 -Microglobulin
The Urinary Excretion of ß2-Microglobulin (ß2µ) in Renal Disorders
The Cerebrospinal Fluid Microglobulins
Characterization and Immunochemical Quantitation of Human Uromucoid
Uromucoid Excretion by Normal Individuals and Stone-Formers
Isoelectric Focusing Studies on the Distribution of Uroproteins with Plasminogen Activator Activity
Urinary Excretion of Lysosomal Enzymes in Essential Hypertension
New Isoenzymes of Acid Hydrolases in Human Urine
Urinary Lipids in Proteinuria
Preparation and Characterization of Urinary Sialoglycopeptide and Sialooligosaccharide with Phytochemagglutinin Inhibitory Activity on Cell Growth
Section C: Techniques
C.1. Automated Nephelometric Analysis
Theory and Practice of Automated Nephelometry
The Effects of Different Polymers for Enhancement of the Antigen-Antibody Reaction as Measured with Nephelometry
A New Technique for the Immunoassay of Haptens: Nephelometric Inhibition Immunoassay (NINIA)
Automated Nephelometric Analysis of Specific Serum Proteins: Clinical Applications
Automated Nephelometric Analysis of Low Density Lipoproteins
A Convenient Method for the Study of Anticomplementary Substances in Biological Fluids
C.2. Radioimmunoassay
New Trends in Radioimmunoassay
A Method to Increase the Usable Life of Radioiodine-Labeled LH
Radioimmunoassay in Non-Equilibrium Conditions
Radioimmunological Detection of HB Antigen by an Automated Method
Big and Small Gastrins in Human Serum
C.3. New Techniques
The Measurement of Protein-Binding using Dried Polyacrylamide
Combined Use of Electroendosmosis-Free Agarose Gel and Polyacrylamide Gel in Some Electrophoretic Procedures
Gel Porosity and Chain Radius are Obtained from Chromatography by Using the Geometrical Gel Model
Analytical Isotachophoresis and Gel Electrofocusing of Synthetic Peptides
UV-Detection of Both Absorbing and Non-Absorbing Ions in Analytical Isotachophoresis
