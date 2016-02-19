Protides of the Biological Fluids

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgements

Academic Lecture Analyses Immunochimiques des Tissus

Section A: Conformation and Structure of Proteins

A1. Protein Models

Polypeptides as Models for the Tertiary Structure of Proteins

β-Lactoglobulin as a Model of Subunit Enzymes

Preferential Binding of Solvent Components to Protein in Mixed Water–Organic Solvent Systems

Some Aspects of Protein Models and Biological Function

Uses and Limitations of Various Types of Atomic Models in Molecular Representation

Chemical, Morphological and Immunologic Properties of Recombined Red Cell Membranes

A2. Conformation and Dielectric Behaviour

Messungen der Dielektrizitätskonstanten von Hämoglobinstrukturänderungen in Wässriger Lösung mit einem Mikrowelleninterferometer mit Hochempfindlichem

Detektor und unter Verwendung einer Durchflussküvette

R. F. Measurements of the Dielectric Properties of Strongly Conducting Liquids

Size and Shape Determination of Globular Proteins I. Bridge and Cell Problems in the Dielectric Measurement of Protein Solutions

Size and Shape Determination of Globular Proteins. II. Dielectric Relaxation and Viscosity Determination of Globular Proteins

The Dipole Moment in Sperm Whale Myoglobin

A3. Structure by Optical Methods

Application de la Diffusion de la Lumière à l'Étude de quelques Macromolécules Biologiques

Optical Rotation Studies on Globular Serum Proteins and Isolated Polypeptide Chains of Immunoglobulins

On the β-Conformation in Eye-lens Proteins

Messung der Optischen Rotationsdispersion von Nativer und Modifizierter Lactatdehydrogenase sowie des Enzym–Coenzym-Komplexes

Circular Dichroism of the β-Lactoglobulins between 190 and 320 nm

A4. Structure by Other Methods

Elektronenmikroskopische Untersuchung zur Struktur von Fibrinfibrillen

Study of the Alkaline Bohr Effect of Hemoglobin by means of Differential Hydrogen Ion Titration Curves

Kinetic Studies of Antibody–Hapten Reactions with the Temperature-jump Relaxation Technique

A5. Structure of Lysozyme

The Structure and Function of Lysozyme

Relations entre Structure et Activité chez quelques Lysozymes de Blancs d'Œeufs d'Oiseaux et d'Origine Humaine

Constantes Apparentes d'Affinité de Lysozymes d'Origines Diverses pour Micrococcus lysodeikticus

Immunochemical Analyses of Human Lysozyme in Monocytic Dyscrasias

A6. Structure of Immunoglobulins

Structure and Cellular Localization of Secretory IgA

The Secretory Immunologic System

Les Fragments de Protéolyse Enzymatique des IgM Globulines Humaines

Rapports des Équivalents Structuraux de la Gamma G et de la Gamma A vis-à-vis de Certaines Activités Biologiques

A7. Structure of Various Proteins

Nature and Functions of Mucins and Blood Group Substances

Dissociation of Human α2-Macroglobulin at Acid and Alkaline pH

Structure Quaternaire des Alpha-2-macroglobulines Humaines Normales

Untersuchungen zur Lokalisation der Insertionsstellen Insulinbindender Antikörper am Insulinmolekül

Section B: Proteins of Bodily Secretions

B1. General Papers

Studies of One Specialized Local Antibody System

Studies on Immunoglobulins of Secretions in Dogs and Mice

The Fundamental Structure of the Glycoproteins in Mucous Secretions

The Compositional Pattern of the Carbohydrates of Glycoproteins of Epithelial Secretions

The Composition of Mucus with Special Reference to its Rheological Properties

B2. Nasal Secretions

Factors Influencing the Production of Secretory IgA Antibody in Nasal Secretions

The Biologic Significance of IgA in the Mucous Secretions: Response to Oral Polio Vaccine in IgA-deficient Subjects

Localization of External Secretory IgA Piece by Immunofluorescence in Tissues from Patients with Agammaglobulinemia

Local Synthesis of Immunoglobulin G in the Upper Respiratory Tract

Protein and Lipid Pattern in Serous Otitis Media

B3. Bronchial Secretions

Biochemical Exploration of Bronchial Hypersecretions

Etude des Glycopeptides du Mucus Fibrillaire de la Sécrétion Bronchique

Secretions of Proteins into the Sputum in Chronic Bronchitis

B4. Gastro-Intestinal Secretions–Saliva

Mucous in Normal Human Submaxillary Saliva

Der Nachweis von M-Komponenten der Immunglobuline im Speichel von Patienten mit Paraproteinämien

The Relation between the Histology of the Gastric Mucosa, Secretion of Intrinsic Factor, Autoimmunity and the Absorption of Vitamin B12

The Vitamin B12, Transport Proteins in Body Fluids and Leucocytes

Etude de Deux Transporteurs de Vitamine B12, Isolés de la Muqueuse Gastrique de Porc

Autoimmunization to Intrinsic Factor and Immunization to Oral Hog Intrinsic Factor in Man–Some Characteristic Features

Rôle des Glycoprotéines Sulfatées dans les Méchanismes de Protection de la Muqueuse Gastrique

Antibody Content of Anacid Gastric Juices: The occurrence of E. coli Antibodies and Poliovirus Neutralizing Antibodies

Über die Isolierung und Immunchemische Charakterisierung der Antigenen Magensaftesterase VI A

Isolement et Caractérisation de Chondroϊtine-4-Sulfate dans la Sécrétion Gastrique Fundique chez le Chien

Coproantibody and Defense Mechanisms of the Intestinal Mucosal Surface

Immunoglobulin Production and Secretion into the Intestinal Tract of Primates under the Influence of Some Antigenic Stimuli

Immunoglobulin Synthesis by Tissues of the Gastro-intestinal and Respiratory Tracts

Increased Serum IgA in Intestinal Disease

Source of IgA in Jejunal Secretions

Protein Synthesis by the Human Exocrine Pancreas

Présence d'une Protéine d'Origine Tissulaire, l'σ2H dans le Sérum de Sujets atteints d'Affections Malignes

First Meconium in the Detection of Fibrocystic Disease of the Pancreas

B5. Genital Secretions

Muramidase (Lysozyme) in Cervical Secretions

Enzymes and Proteins in Uterine Mucus

A Seminal Fluid Component used for Desensibilization of Women with Unexplained Infertility

The Antigens of Human Seminal Plasma (with Special Reference to Lactoferrin as a Spermatozoa-coating Antigen)

Purification of the 3.72 S Protein of the Human Seminal Fluid by Fractionation on Sephadex G 200 and Preparative Agar Gel Electrophoresis

B6. Urinary Proteins

"Tissue" Antigens and Enzymes in Human Urine

Caractérisation et Séparation du Pepsinogène Urinair: Corrélations avec la Sécrétion Gastrique

Polymorphisme Immunologique des Molécules de γG Excrétées au cours de Protéinuries

Les Facteurs Gm, Inv et ISf des Urines Normales

Nachweis Elektrophoretisch Aufgetrennter Harnkolloide durch Kaliumpermanganat

The Level of Plasma Proteins in Normal Human Urine

Les Mucopolysaccharides Urinaires dans l'Epilepsie Myoclonique Progressive Familiale (types Lafora et Unverricht–Lundborg)

B7. Milk Proteins

Ekkrinosiderophilin of Human Milk

The Role of Lactoferrin in Ion Absorption

New Data on Lactoferrin, the Iron-binding Protein of Secretions

The Origin of Immunoglobulin in Ruminant Milk

Isolement et Caractérisation de l' Auto-antigène, Responsable de la Formation d'Auto-anticorps chez les Malades Atteints de Lesions Mammaires Cancéreuses ou Non

Comparison of Rabbit Immunoglobulins–Colostral IgA

Preferential Adsorption of a Single Bovine IgG Type by Isolated Epithelial Cells of the Mammary Gland

B8. Extra-cellular Fluid Proteins

Les Immunoglobulines Seriques IgG, IgA et IgM dans les Liquides Ascitiques de Nature Différente

Extravascular Plasma Albumin in the Kidney and Its Possible Role in Urine Formation

Les Antigènes du Liquide Amniotique Humain

The Transcapillary Passage of Different Proteins in the Operative Wound

Section C. Techniques

C1. Electro-focusing

Isoelectric Focusing of an Estradiol Bindings β-Globulin Present in Human Serum

Electro-focusing Studies in the Protein Hormones–Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin, Human Luteinizing Hormone and Pregnant Mare's Serum Gonadotrophin

The Subunits of Low- and High-density Lipoproteins

C2. Determination of Fractions

The Stokes Radius of Macromolecules Determined from Electrophoresis in Agarose

Lipoprotein Electrophoresis on Gelatinized Cellulose Acetate

Free Ammo Acids of the Blood Plasma in Cases of Megaloblastic Anaemia

The Separation and Quantitative Analysis of Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (Gaba) by One-dimensional Paper Chromatography

Isolation of Components of Fragmented Normal Human IgG Immunoglobulin

A Longitudinal Study of the Serum Ceruloplasmin, α2-Macroglobulin, Transferrin and Immunoglobulins IgA, IgG and IgM in Children with Scarlet Fever

The Turnover in Humans of Polymerized Human Serum Albumin and of Fractions of Human Serum Albumin with Different N–F Transformation Patterns

Variations in Protein Synthesis Rate Demonstrated with the Fluorescent Antibody Technique

Index

