Protides of the Biological Fluids
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixteenth Colloquium, Bruges, 1968
Description
Protides of the Biological Fluids presents the functional approach to conformation that combines the physiological significance with physical and chemical appearance of the protein. This book discusses the technical details of purification, determination, or identification of given protein fractions.
Organized into three sections, this book begins with an overview of the intramolecular cross-linked synthetic polypeptides that can be used as models for the organized spatial structure of proteins. This text then examines the polarization of fluorescence methods, which provide very sensitive hydrodynamic techniques for studying the internal organization and the rigidity of the polypeptide. Other sections consider the excretion of different classes of immunoglobulins in the external secretions of dogs. This book discusses as well the anti-coli antibody and the poliovirus neutralizing antibody activity of achlorhydric gastric juices. The final section deals with the introduction of gels as a medium for the electrophoresis of proteins. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, biochemists, and geneticists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Academic Lecture Analyses Immunochimiques des Tissus
Section A: Conformation and Structure of Proteins
A1. Protein Models
Polypeptides as Models for the Tertiary Structure of Proteins
β-Lactoglobulin as a Model of Subunit Enzymes
Preferential Binding of Solvent Components to Protein in Mixed Water–Organic Solvent Systems
Some Aspects of Protein Models and Biological Function
Uses and Limitations of Various Types of Atomic Models in Molecular Representation
Chemical, Morphological and Immunologic Properties of Recombined Red Cell Membranes
A2. Conformation and Dielectric Behaviour
Messungen der Dielektrizitätskonstanten von Hämoglobinstrukturänderungen in Wässriger Lösung mit einem Mikrowelleninterferometer mit Hochempfindlichem
Detektor und unter Verwendung einer Durchflussküvette
R. F. Measurements of the Dielectric Properties of Strongly Conducting Liquids
Size and Shape Determination of Globular Proteins I. Bridge and Cell Problems in the Dielectric Measurement of Protein Solutions
Size and Shape Determination of Globular Proteins. II. Dielectric Relaxation and Viscosity Determination of Globular Proteins
The Dipole Moment in Sperm Whale Myoglobin
A3. Structure by Optical Methods
Application de la Diffusion de la Lumière à l'Étude de quelques Macromolécules Biologiques
Optical Rotation Studies on Globular Serum Proteins and Isolated Polypeptide Chains of Immunoglobulins
On the β-Conformation in Eye-lens Proteins
Messung der Optischen Rotationsdispersion von Nativer und Modifizierter Lactatdehydrogenase sowie des Enzym–Coenzym-Komplexes
Circular Dichroism of the β-Lactoglobulins between 190 and 320 nm
A4. Structure by Other Methods
Elektronenmikroskopische Untersuchung zur Struktur von Fibrinfibrillen
Study of the Alkaline Bohr Effect of Hemoglobin by means of Differential Hydrogen Ion Titration Curves
Kinetic Studies of Antibody–Hapten Reactions with the Temperature-jump Relaxation Technique
A5. Structure of Lysozyme
The Structure and Function of Lysozyme
Relations entre Structure et Activité chez quelques Lysozymes de Blancs d'Œeufs d'Oiseaux et d'Origine Humaine
Constantes Apparentes d'Affinité de Lysozymes d'Origines Diverses pour Micrococcus lysodeikticus
Immunochemical Analyses of Human Lysozyme in Monocytic Dyscrasias
A6. Structure of Immunoglobulins
Structure and Cellular Localization of Secretory IgA
The Secretory Immunologic System
Les Fragments de Protéolyse Enzymatique des IgM Globulines Humaines
Rapports des Équivalents Structuraux de la Gamma G et de la Gamma A vis-à-vis de Certaines Activités Biologiques
A7. Structure of Various Proteins
Nature and Functions of Mucins and Blood Group Substances
Dissociation of Human α2-Macroglobulin at Acid and Alkaline pH
Structure Quaternaire des Alpha-2-macroglobulines Humaines Normales
Untersuchungen zur Lokalisation der Insertionsstellen Insulinbindender Antikörper am Insulinmolekül
Section B: Proteins of Bodily Secretions
B1. General Papers
Studies of One Specialized Local Antibody System
Studies on Immunoglobulins of Secretions in Dogs and Mice
The Fundamental Structure of the Glycoproteins in Mucous Secretions
The Compositional Pattern of the Carbohydrates of Glycoproteins of Epithelial Secretions
The Composition of Mucus with Special Reference to its Rheological Properties
B2. Nasal Secretions
Factors Influencing the Production of Secretory IgA Antibody in Nasal Secretions
The Biologic Significance of IgA in the Mucous Secretions: Response to Oral Polio Vaccine in IgA-deficient Subjects
Localization of External Secretory IgA Piece by Immunofluorescence in Tissues from Patients with Agammaglobulinemia
Local Synthesis of Immunoglobulin G in the Upper Respiratory Tract
Protein and Lipid Pattern in Serous Otitis Media
B3. Bronchial Secretions
Biochemical Exploration of Bronchial Hypersecretions
Etude des Glycopeptides du Mucus Fibrillaire de la Sécrétion Bronchique
Secretions of Proteins into the Sputum in Chronic Bronchitis
B4. Gastro-Intestinal Secretions–Saliva
Mucous in Normal Human Submaxillary Saliva
Der Nachweis von M-Komponenten der Immunglobuline im Speichel von Patienten mit Paraproteinämien
The Relation between the Histology of the Gastric Mucosa, Secretion of Intrinsic Factor, Autoimmunity and the Absorption of Vitamin B12
The Vitamin B12, Transport Proteins in Body Fluids and Leucocytes
Etude de Deux Transporteurs de Vitamine B12, Isolés de la Muqueuse Gastrique de Porc
Autoimmunization to Intrinsic Factor and Immunization to Oral Hog Intrinsic Factor in Man–Some Characteristic Features
Rôle des Glycoprotéines Sulfatées dans les Méchanismes de Protection de la Muqueuse Gastrique
Antibody Content of Anacid Gastric Juices: The occurrence of E. coli Antibodies and Poliovirus Neutralizing Antibodies
Über die Isolierung und Immunchemische Charakterisierung der Antigenen Magensaftesterase VI A
Isolement et Caractérisation de Chondroϊtine-4-Sulfate dans la Sécrétion Gastrique Fundique chez le Chien
Coproantibody and Defense Mechanisms of the Intestinal Mucosal Surface
Immunoglobulin Production and Secretion into the Intestinal Tract of Primates under the Influence of Some Antigenic Stimuli
Immunoglobulin Synthesis by Tissues of the Gastro-intestinal and Respiratory Tracts
Increased Serum IgA in Intestinal Disease
Source of IgA in Jejunal Secretions
Protein Synthesis by the Human Exocrine Pancreas
Présence d'une Protéine d'Origine Tissulaire, l'σ2H dans le Sérum de Sujets atteints d'Affections Malignes
First Meconium in the Detection of Fibrocystic Disease of the Pancreas
B5. Genital Secretions
Muramidase (Lysozyme) in Cervical Secretions
Enzymes and Proteins in Uterine Mucus
A Seminal Fluid Component used for Desensibilization of Women with Unexplained Infertility
The Antigens of Human Seminal Plasma (with Special Reference to Lactoferrin as a Spermatozoa-coating Antigen)
Purification of the 3.72 S Protein of the Human Seminal Fluid by Fractionation on Sephadex G 200 and Preparative Agar Gel Electrophoresis
B6. Urinary Proteins
"Tissue" Antigens and Enzymes in Human Urine
Caractérisation et Séparation du Pepsinogène Urinair: Corrélations avec la Sécrétion Gastrique
Polymorphisme Immunologique des Molécules de γG Excrétées au cours de Protéinuries
Les Facteurs Gm, Inv et ISf des Urines Normales
Nachweis Elektrophoretisch Aufgetrennter Harnkolloide durch Kaliumpermanganat
The Level of Plasma Proteins in Normal Human Urine
Les Mucopolysaccharides Urinaires dans l'Epilepsie Myoclonique Progressive Familiale (types Lafora et Unverricht–Lundborg)
B7. Milk Proteins
Ekkrinosiderophilin of Human Milk
The Role of Lactoferrin in Ion Absorption
New Data on Lactoferrin, the Iron-binding Protein of Secretions
The Origin of Immunoglobulin in Ruminant Milk
Isolement et Caractérisation de l' Auto-antigène, Responsable de la Formation d'Auto-anticorps chez les Malades Atteints de Lesions Mammaires Cancéreuses ou Non
Comparison of Rabbit Immunoglobulins–Colostral IgA
Preferential Adsorption of a Single Bovine IgG Type by Isolated Epithelial Cells of the Mammary Gland
B8. Extra-cellular Fluid Proteins
Les Immunoglobulines Seriques IgG, IgA et IgM dans les Liquides Ascitiques de Nature Différente
Extravascular Plasma Albumin in the Kidney and Its Possible Role in Urine Formation
Les Antigènes du Liquide Amniotique Humain
The Transcapillary Passage of Different Proteins in the Operative Wound
Section C. Techniques
C1. Electro-focusing
Isoelectric Focusing of an Estradiol Bindings β-Globulin Present in Human Serum
Electro-focusing Studies in the Protein Hormones–Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin, Human Luteinizing Hormone and Pregnant Mare's Serum Gonadotrophin
The Subunits of Low- and High-density Lipoproteins
C2. Determination of Fractions
The Stokes Radius of Macromolecules Determined from Electrophoresis in Agarose
Lipoprotein Electrophoresis on Gelatinized Cellulose Acetate
Free Ammo Acids of the Blood Plasma in Cases of Megaloblastic Anaemia
The Separation and Quantitative Analysis of Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (Gaba) by One-dimensional Paper Chromatography
Isolation of Components of Fragmented Normal Human IgG Immunoglobulin
A Longitudinal Study of the Serum Ceruloplasmin, α2-Macroglobulin, Transferrin and Immunoglobulins IgA, IgG and IgM in Children with Scarlet Fever
The Turnover in Humans of Polymerized Human Serum Albumin and of Fractions of Human Serum Albumin with Different N–F Transformation Patterns
Variations in Protein Synthesis Rate Demonstrated with the Fluorescent Antibody Technique
Index
