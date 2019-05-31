Proteins: Sustainable Source, Processing and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Proteins: Sustainable Source, Processing and Applications addresses sustainable proteins, with an emphasis on proteins of animal origin, plant-based and insect proteins, microalgal single cell proteins, extraction, production, the stability and bioengineering of proteins, food applications (e.g. encapsulation, films and coatings), consumer behavior and sustainable consumption. Written in a scientific manner to meet the needs of chemists, food scientists, technologists, new product developers and academics, this book addresses the health effects and properties of proteins, highlights sustainable sources, processes and consumption models, and analyzes the potentiality of already commercialized processes and products.
This book is an integral resource that supports the current applications of proteins in the food industry, along with those that are currently under development.
Key Features
- Supports the current applications of proteins in the food industry, along with those that are under development
- Connects the properties and health effects of proteins with sustainable sources, recovery procedures, stability and encapsulation
- Explores industrial applications that are affected by aforementioned aspects
Readership
Food scientists and nutrition researchers working in food applications and food processing as well as those who are interested in the development of innovative products and functional foods; food technologists, engineers, and chemists; new product developers, researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry; post-graduate students studying food chemistry, food science and technology, and food processing
Table of Contents
1. Health effects of proteins and peptides
2. Sustainable proteins production
3. Consumer behavior and sustainable protein consumption
4. Insects as a source of sustainable proteins
5. Microalgae as a potential source of proteins
6. Plant-based proteins
7. Protein isolates from meat processing by-products
8. Proteins from fish processing by-products
9. Whey proteins
10. Extraction techniques of proteins and peptides
11. Production and bioengineering of therapeutic proteins
12. Stability of proteins during processing and storage
13. Applications of proteins in encapsulation
14. Plant based proteins and flavor delivery in foods
15. Applications in foods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 31st May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128172865
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166956
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is an interdisciplinary scientist with experience in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry and academia. He has established the "Food Waste Recovery" term and discipline with an ultimate goal to inspire related professionals to extract high added-value compounds from wasted by-products in all stages of food production (from agriculture to the consumer) and re-utilize them in the food chain. He is the R&I director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria), whereas he serves as an expert evaluator/monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals (Horizon 2020 etc). He is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has published numerous research articles, reviews, monographs, book chapters, conference proceedings and edited books (full book portfolio can be found at http://www.foodwasterecovery.group/books/).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece