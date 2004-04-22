Proteins in Food Processing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction: Properties of proteins in food systems. Part 1 Sources of proteins: The caseins; Whey proteins; Muscle proteins; Soy proteins; Proteins from oil-producing plants; Cereal proteins; Seaweed proteins. Part 2 Analysing and modifying proteins: Testing protein functionality; Modelling protein behaviour; Modifying seeds to produce proteins; Extraction and purification of proteins; Detecting and removing proteins with allergenic potential. Part 3 Applications: Using proteins as additives in foods: An introduction; Edible films and coatings from proteins; Protein gels; Textured soy protein as an ingredient; Functional value of dairy proteins and peptides; The impact of proteins on food colour; The use of immobilised enzymes.
Description
Proteins are essential dietary components and have a significant effect on food quality. Edited by a leading expert in the field and with a distinguished international team of contributors Proteins in food processing reviews how proteins may be used to enhance the nutritional, textural and other qualities of food products.
After two introductory chapters, the book discusses sources of proteins, examining the caseins, whey, muscle and soy proteins and proteins from oil-producing plants, cereals and seaweed. Part two illustrates the analysis and modification of proteins, with chapters on testing protein functionality, modelling protein behaviour, extracting and purifying proteins and reducing their allergenicity. A final group of chapters are devoted to the functional value of proteins and how they are used as additives in foods.
Proteins in food processing is a comprehensive and authoritative reference for the food processing industry.
Key Features
- Reviews the wide range of protein sources available
- Examines ways of modifying protein sources
- Discusses the use of proteins to enhance the nutritional, textural and other qualities of food products
Readership
Resarchers, product development scientists, analytical chemists, food industry professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 22nd April 2004
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738379
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737235
Reviews
…edited with a clear but not inhibiting hand, and generally succeeds in being interesting and helpful.
…I would recommend it for its range, readability and enthusiasm., International Journal of Food Science and Technology
…provides a comprehensive account of different sources of proteins and their growing applications as a multi-functional ingredients in the food industry. …provides an up-to-date account of the sources, applications, analysis and modification of proteins in the food industry, particularly with respect to their functional characteristics. It is a valuable reference volume for individuals working in the food industry, especially those involved in new product design and development., Carbohydrate Polymers
The readers who will benefit most from this book will be resarchers, product development scientists and analytical chemists. It should be an essential purchase for university and research institute libararies., Food Australia