Proteins in Biology and Medicine contains the proceedings of the 1981 U.S.-China Conference on Proteins in Biology and Medicine, held in Shanghai, China. The papers explore the structure-function relationships of proteins, including their regulatory properties. Topics range from the regulation of biological processes to the structure-function relationships of enzymes and blood proteins, along with protein-protein interactions. Organized into four sections encompassing 23 chapters, this book begins with an overview of structure-function relationships in phospholipase A2, including the enzyme found in snake venom. It then discusses the suicide substrates for specific target enzymes, the conformation of proteins and peptides in solution, the serum lipoproteins and their relationship to atherosclerosis, the abnormal hemoglobin in the Chinese population, and the mung bean trypsin inhibitor. Moreover, the book explains the streptokinase-plasminogen interaction and the molecular localization of protein-protein interaction sites in the lactose synthase system. The final chapter analyzes the structure and biological activities of plant lectins. This book will be of interest to biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, and biophysicists.

1. Regulation of Biological Processes

Structure, Function, and Evolution of Insulin-Related Polypeptides

The Semisynthesis of Insulin and Its Analogs

Studies on the Three-Dimensional Structure of Insulin and Its Analogs

Role of Cell Surface Components and Receptors in Thrombin-Stimulated Cell Division

A Cancer Suppressive Factor in Biological Fluids

Isolation and Characterization of Human Lymphokines

Bioactive Factors of the Blood Complement System

Modulation of Primary Structure in Control and Secretion of Proteins

2. Structure and Function Relationships of Enzymes

Structure-Function Relationships in Phospholipases A2

Studies of Snake Venom Enzymes: Phospholipase A2 and a Fibrinolytic Enzyme

Suicide Substrates for Specific Target Enzymes

Properties, Function, and Localization of Two Cytochromes P-450 from Liver and Kidney

Studies on Glucoamylase from Monascus rubiginosus Sato

Role of Cys-149 in Ligand Binding and the Formation of a Fluorescent Derivative at the Active Site of D-Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate Dehydrogenase

Recent Studies on the Conformation of Proteins and Peptides in Solution

X-Ray Crystallographic Studies of the Structure, Function, and Evolution of Proteins

3. Structure and Function Relationships of Blood Proteins

Studies on Serum Lipoproteins: Structure, Function, Metabolism, and Their Relationship to Atherosclerosis

The Biosynthesis of Fibrinogen and the Cloning of Its cDNA

Structural Analyses of Abnormal Hemoglobins in Chinese

4. Protein-Protein Interactions

Studies on the Mung Bean Trypsin Inhibitor

The Streptokinase-Plasminogen Interaction: A Model of Binding Activation of Serine-Protease Zymogens

Studies of the Molecular Localization of Protein-Protein Interaction Sites in the Lactose Synthase System

The Structure and Biological Activities of Plant Lectins

