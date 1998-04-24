Proteins at Liquid Interfaces, Volume 7

The interfacial behaviour of surfactants and proteins, and their mixtures, is of importance in a wide range of areas such as food technology, detergency, cosmetics, coating processes, biomedicine, pharmacy and biotechnology. Methods such as surface and interfacial tension measurements and interfacial dilation and shear rheology characterise the relationships between these interfacial properties and the complex behaviour of foams and emulsions is established. Recently-developed experimental techniques, such as FRAP which enable the measurement of molecular mobility in adsorption layers, are covered in this volume. The development of theories to describe the thermodynamic surface state or the exchange of matter for proteins and protein/surfactant mixtures is also described.

Features of this book:

• Reflects the state-of-the-art research and application of protein interfacial layers rather than a snapshot of only some recent developments.

• Emphasis is placed on experimental details as well as recent theoretical developments.

• New experimental techniques applied to protein interfacial layers are described, such as FRAP or ADSA, or rheological methods to determine the mechanical behaviour of protein-modified interfaces.

• A large number of practical applications, ranging from emulsions relevant in food technology for medical problems such as lung surfactants, to the characterisation of foams intrinsic to beer and champagne production.

The book will be of interest to research and university institutes dedicated to interfacial studies in chemistry, biology, pharmacy, medicine and food engineering. Industrial departments for research and technology in food industry, pharmacy, medicine and brewery research will also find this volume of value.