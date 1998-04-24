Proteins at Liquid Interfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444829443, 9780080540009

Proteins at Liquid Interfaces, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: D. Möbius R. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780080540009
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444829443
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th April 1998
Page Count: 497
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34400.00
29240.00
485.44
412.62
190.00
161.50
310.00
263.50
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
230.00
195.50
290.00
246.50
375.00
318.75
34400.00
29240.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Proteins: some principles of classification and structure (K. Schwenke). 2. Adsorption and interfacial tension isotherms for proteins (V.B. Fainerman, R. Miller). 3. Properties of protein interfacial layers at liquid-fluid interfaces (V.N. Izmailowa, G.P. Yampolskaya). 4. Reversibility of protein adsorption (F. MacRitchie). 5. Interfacial rheology of mixed food protein and surfactant adsorption layers with respect to emulsion and foam stability (B.S. Murray). 6. Relation between surface rheology and foaming behaviour of aqueous protein solutions (A. Prins, M.A. Bos, F.J.G. Boerboom, H.K.A.I. van Kalsbeek). 7. Mobility of adsorbed protein molecules as studied by fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP) (D.C. Clark, P.J. Wilde). 8. Interfacial tensions of protein solutions using axisymmetric drop shape analysis (P. Chen, R. Prokop, S.S. Susnar, A.W. Neumann). 9. Surface dilational rheology of proteins adsorbed at air/water and oil/water interfaces (J. Benjamins, E.H. Lucassen-Reynders). 10. Protein-lipid interactions (T. Nylander). 11. Characterisation of gelatine-surfactant interaction and its relevance to liquid film coating (R. Wüstneck, J. Krägel). 12. Subject Index.

Description

The interfacial behaviour of surfactants and proteins, and their mixtures, is of importance in a wide range of areas such as food technology, detergency, cosmetics, coating processes, biomedicine, pharmacy and biotechnology. Methods such as surface and interfacial tension measurements and interfacial dilation and shear rheology characterise the relationships between these interfacial properties and the complex behaviour of foams and emulsions is established. Recently-developed experimental techniques, such as FRAP which enable the measurement of molecular mobility in adsorption layers, are covered in this volume. The development of theories to describe the thermodynamic surface state or the exchange of matter for proteins and protein/surfactant mixtures is also described.

Features of this book:

• Reflects the state-of-the-art research and application of protein interfacial layers rather than a snapshot of only some recent developments.

• Emphasis is placed on experimental details as well as recent theoretical developments.

• New experimental techniques applied to protein interfacial layers are described, such as FRAP or ADSA, or rheological methods to determine the mechanical behaviour of protein-modified interfaces.

• A large number of practical applications, ranging from emulsions relevant in food technology for medical problems such as lung surfactants, to the characterisation of foams intrinsic to beer and champagne production.

The book will be of interest to research and university institutes dedicated to interfacial studies in chemistry, biology, pharmacy, medicine and food engineering. Industrial departments for research and technology in food industry, pharmacy, medicine and brewery research will also find this volume of value.

Details

No. of pages:
497
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080540009
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444829443

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

D. Möbius Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max-Planck-Institut für Biophysikalische Chemie, Göttingen, Germany

R. Miller Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max-Planck Institut für Kolloid und Grenzflächenforshung, Am Mühlenberg 1, 14476 Golm, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.