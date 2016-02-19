Protein Targeting reviews different aspects of protein targeting, including similarities and differences in the pathways involved. The early stages of protein export and secretion in prokaryotes and eukaryotes are examined, along with the targeting of mitochondrial and chloroplast proteins as well as some important differences in the biogenesis of the two organelles.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of terminology and basic principles of protein targeting, focusing on protein traffic in eukaryotic and bacterial cells. The reader is then introduced to the basic principles and techniques of protein targeting, including protein identification and posttranslational modification. Subsequent chapters deal with the early stages in the secretory pathway; later stages in the prokaryotic and eukaryotic secretory pathways; targeting of mitochondrial, chloroplast, and peroxisomal proteins; and targeting of nuclear proteins. The book also discusses endocytosis before concluding with a description of applications of protein targeting.

This monograph will be of value to scientists and biotechnologists, as well as to students of cell biology, biochemistry, microbiology, and molecular biology.