Protein Targeting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125667708, 9780323157407

Protein Targeting

1st Edition

Authors: Anthony Pubsley
eBook ISBN: 9780323157407
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1989
Page Count: 292
Description

Protein Targeting reviews different aspects of protein targeting, including similarities and differences in the pathways involved. The early stages of protein export and secretion in prokaryotes and eukaryotes are examined, along with the targeting of mitochondrial and chloroplast proteins as well as some important differences in the biogenesis of the two organelles.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of terminology and basic principles of protein targeting, focusing on protein traffic in eukaryotic and bacterial cells. The reader is then introduced to the basic principles and techniques of protein targeting, including protein identification and posttranslational modification. Subsequent chapters deal with the early stages in the secretory pathway; later stages in the prokaryotic and eukaryotic secretory pathways; targeting of mitochondrial, chloroplast, and peroxisomal proteins; and targeting of nuclear proteins. The book also discusses endocytosis before concluding with a description of applications of protein targeting.

This monograph will be of value to scientists and biotechnologists, as well as to students of cell biology, biochemistry, microbiology, and molecular biology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I An Overview of Protein Targeting

A. Introduction

B. Protein Traffic in Eukaryotic Cells

C. Protein Traffic in Bacterial Cells

D. Terminology and Basic Principles

Chapter II Basic Principles and Techniques

A. Protein Identification and Function

B. Primary Structure of Targeted Proteins

C. Posttranslational Modification

D. Secondary Structure of Targeted Proteins

E. Expression Systems and Model Proteins

F. The Targeting Pathway

Further Reading

Chapter III Early Stages in the Secretory Pathway

A. Secretory Signal Peptides

B. Secretory Signal Sequences

C. How do Secretory Routing Signals Work?

D. Signal Peptidases

E. Protein Translocation

F. Membrane Protein Topogenesis

Further Reading

Chapter IV Later Stages in the Prokaryotic Secretory Pathway

A. Secretory Proteins without Sorting Signals

B. Outer Membrane Proteins

C. Secreted Proteins of Gram-Negative Bacteria

Further Reading

Chapter V Later Stages in the Eukaryotic Secretory Pathway

A. General Concepts

B. Protein Modification, Proofreading, and Retention in the Endoplasmic Reticulum

C. Transport from the Endoplasmic Reticulum to the Golgi

D. Protein Modification in the Golgi

E. Organization of the Golgi Cisternae

F. Intra-Golgi Movement of Secretory Proteins

G. Post-Golgi Sorting of Secretory Proteins

H. Secretory Pathway-Independent Export and Secretion

I. Concluding Remarks

Further Reading

Chapter VI The Targeting of Mitochondrial, Chloroplast, and Peroxisomal Proteins

A. Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Organization

B. Protein Import into Mitochondria and Chloroplasts

C. Sorting of Imported and Endogenous Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Proteins

D. Import of Proteins into Peroxisomes

Further Reading

Chapter VII The Targeting of Nuclear Proteins

A. The Structure of the Nucleus

B. Targeting and Retention of Nuclear Proteins

Further Reading

Chapter VIII Endocytosis

A. Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis

Β. Other Modes of Protein Uptake

Further Reading

Chapter IX Applications of Protein Targeting

A. Applications of Protein Export and Secretion

B. Applications of Organelle Targeting

C. Applications of Protein Import and Endocytosis

Further Reading

References

Index

About the Author

Anthony Pubsley

Ratings and Reviews

