Protein Simulations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342662, 9780080493787

Protein Simulations, Volume 66

1st Edition

Editors: Valerie Daggett
eBook ISBN: 9780080493787
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342662
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 2003
Page Count: 459
Table of Contents

Assessment of the Role of Computations in Structural Biology Force Fields for Protein Simulations Protein Fields for Protein Simulations Protein Simulation and Drug Design Free Energy Calculations and Ligand Binding Membrane Protein Simulations Large Scale Simulations of Protein Mechanics and Function Structure/Function Correlations of Enzymes using MM QM/MM and Related Approaches Catalysis and Specificity in Enzymes All-atom simulations of protein folding and unfolding

Description

Protein Simulation focuses on predicting how protein will act in vivo. These studies use computer analysis, computer modeling, and statistical probability to predict protein function.

Key Features

  • Force Fields
  • Ligand Binding
  • Protein Membrane Simulation
  • Enzyme Dynamics
  • Protein Folding and unfolding simulations

Readership

Structural Biologists, Biochemists, Biophysicists, and molecular biologists

About the Editors

Valerie Daggett Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.

