Protein Modificomics

Dr. Dar received his Masters in Biochemistry for Hamdard University, New Delhi, India in 2003 and PhD in Biosciences from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi in 2009. After completing his Doctorate, Dr. Dar joined as post-doctorate in Prof. Bruce Bowler’s lab at University of Montana, Missoula, USA. He is currently working as Sr. Assistant Professor, Clinical Biochemistry, University of Kashmir. He has focussed his research mainly on fibrillation/aggregation of proteins in presence of chemical chaperones and also the structural and functional characterization of therapeutic proteins from medicinal plants. He has authored about 30 publications in both national and international journals of repute in the field of protein biophysics and their co-solvent engineering in presence of chemical chaperones/osmolytes like sucrose, glucose, trehalose etc. In addition to this, Dr. Dar is involved in structural and functional characterization of glycosylated therapeutic proteins from medicinal plants. He has recently co-authored an edited volume book published by Springer, International Ltd. and is also a recipient of INSA visiting fellowship for the year 2014-2015.