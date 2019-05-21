Protein Modificomics
1st Edition
From Modifications to Clinical Perspectives
Description
Protein Modificomics: From Modifications to Clinical Perspectives comprehensively deals with all of the most recent aspects of post-translational modification (PTM) of proteins, including discussions on diseases involving PTMs, such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, X-linked spinal muscular atrophy-2, aneurysmal bone cyst, angelman syndrome and OFC10. The book also discusses the role PTMs play in plant physiology and the production of medicinally important primary and secondary metabolites. The understanding of PTMs in plants helps us enhance the production of these metabolites without greatly altering the genome, providing robust eukaryotic systems for the production and isolation of desired products without considerable downstream and isolation processes.
Key Features
- Provides thorough insights into the post translational modifications (PTMs) of proteins in both the plant and animal kingdom
- Presents diagrammatic representations of various protein modification and estimation mechanisms in four-color
- Includes coverage of diseases involving post translational modifications
Readership
Researchers in protein/proteomics field
Table of Contents
1. Emerging roles of posttranslational modifications in biological processes and their implications in associated diseases
Irfan-Ur-Rauf Tak, Fasil Ali, Jehangir Shafi Dar, Aqib Rehman Magray, Bashir A. Ganai, M.Z. Chishti
2. Clinical perspective of posttranslational modifications
Iram Ashaq Kawa, Akbar Masood, Shajrul Amin, Mir Faisal Mustafa, Fouzia Rashid
3. Phosphorylation and acetylation of proteins as posttranslational modification: implications in human health and associated diseases
Sana Quasain, Hemalatha Srinivasan, Shazia Jamal, Mohammad Nasiruddin, Md. Khurshid Alam Khan
4. Protein modifications and lifestyle disorders
Shivani Arora, Anju Katyal
5. Ubiquitin mediated posttranslational modification of proteins involved in various signaling diseases
V. Lavanyav, Shazia Jamal, Neesar Ahmed
6. Improving pharmacological efficacy of protein pharmaceuticals by glycosylation
Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, Usma Manzoor, Snowber Shabir Wani, Fasil Ali, Tanveer Ali Dar
7. Posttranslational modification in human therapeutics heterologously produced in plant host expression systems
Ayyagari Archana, Lakshna Mahajan, Safikur Rahman, Rinki Minakshi
8. Protein modification in plants in response to abiotic stress
Hilal Ahmad Qazi, Nelofer Jan, Salika Ramazan, Riffat John
9. Posttranslational modifications associated with cancer and their therapeutic implications
Aniket Kumar Bansal, Laishram Rajendrakumar Singh, Majid R. Kamli
10. Nonenzymatic posttranslational protein modifications: mechanisms and associated disease pathologies
Sheeza Khan, Ajaz A. Bhat
11. Protein covalent modification by homocysteine: consequences and clinical implications
Gurumayum Suraj Sharma, Reshmee Bhattacharya, Laishram Rajendrakumar Singh
12. Posttranslational modifications in algae: role in stress response and biopharmaceutical production
Parvez Ahmad, Fareha Bano
13. Protein glycosylation: an important tool in diagnosis or early detection of diseases
Humayra Bashir, Barqul Afaq Wani, Bashir A. Ganai, Shabir Ahmad Mir
Details
- No. of pages:
- 387
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 21st May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119501
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119136
About the Editor
Tanveer Dar
Dr. Dar received his Masters in Biochemistry for Hamdard University, New Delhi, India in 2003 and PhD in Biosciences from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi in 2009. After completing his Doctorate, Dr. Dar joined as post-doctorate in Prof. Bruce Bowler’s lab at University of Montana, Missoula, USA. He is currently working as Sr. Assistant Professor, Clinical Biochemistry, University of Kashmir. He has focussed his research mainly on fibrillation/aggregation of proteins in presence of chemical chaperones and also the structural and functional characterization of therapeutic proteins from medicinal plants. He has authored about 30 publications in both national and international journals of repute in the field of protein biophysics and their co-solvent engineering in presence of chemical chaperones/osmolytes like sucrose, glucose, trehalose etc. In addition to this, Dr. Dar is involved in structural and functional characterization of glycosylated therapeutic proteins from medicinal plants. He has recently co-authored an edited volume book published by Springer, International Ltd. and is also a recipient of INSA visiting fellowship for the year 2014-2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Biochemistry, University of Kashmir, Srinagar, J & K, India
Laishram Singh
Dr. Laishram R. Singh is an Assistant Professor in the University of Delhi. He obtained his Masters Degree from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. After receiving Doctoral degree in protein Biophysics from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Dr. Singh continued his postdoctoral research at Fox Chase cancer Center, Philadelphia (FCCC). During his Doctoral study he was engaged in investigating how small molecule compounds affect native protein structure, stability and enzymatic catalysis. At FCCC his main research interest encompasses understanding the Proteiostasis and modulators toward the functional restoration of mutant proteins including, mutants of p53, cystathionine beta synthase and methyl tetrahydrofolate reductase. Currently Dr. Singh (at Delhi University) is working on understanding the protein covalent modifications by toxic metabolites present in the serum. Dr. Singh is also a well-known enzymologist and protein biochemist. He has published more than 40 publications in many esteemed journals in the field of proteiostatic regulation and protein modification by homocystein and other aldehydic compounds.
Affiliations and Expertise
Protein Research and Human Genetics, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research (ACBR), University of Delhi, Delhi, India