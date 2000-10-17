Protein Lipidation, Volume 21
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Mechanism of Catalysis by Protein Farnesyltransferase, R.A. Spence and P.J. Casey. Structure of Protein Farnesyltransferase, K.L. Terry, S.B. Long, and L.S. Beese. Mutational Analyses of Protein Farnesyltransferase, J. Urano, W. Yang, and F. Tamanoi. Farnesyltransferase Inhibitors, J.B. Gibbs. Protein Geranylgeranyltransferase Type I, K. Yokoyama and M.H. Geleb. Biochemistry of Rab Geranylgeranyltransferase, M.C. Seabra. Postisoprenylation Protein Processing: CXXX (CaaX) Endoproteases and Isoprenylcysteine Carboxyl Methyltransferase, S.G. Young, P. Ambroziak, E. Kim, and S. Clarke. Reversible Modification of Proteins with Thioester-Linked Fatty Acids, M.E. Linder. Biology and Enzymology of Protein N-Myristoylation, R.S. Bhatnagar, K. Ashrafi, K. Futterer, G. Waksman, and J.I. Gordon. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
This is the first compilation of protein lipidation enzymes. This volume summarizes recent dramatic developments regarding enzymes responsible for protein lipidation, a process critical for a number of physiological functions, including cell proliferation and morphology. Inhibitors of protein lipidation have recently been shown to be useful as anticancer drugs. Enzymatic mechanisms, mutational analysis, and structural studies are presented.
Key Features
- The enzymatic mechanisms of protein lipidation
- Three-dimensional structures of protein farnesytransferase, protein geranylgeranytransferase II, and n-myristoryltransferase
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, biotechnologists, researchers in biomedical and in pharmaceutical research, physiologists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Volume Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA
David Sigman Serial Volume Editor
University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.