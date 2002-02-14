Protein Folding in the Cell, Volume 59

This volume of Advances in Protein Chemistry provides a broad, yet deep look at the cellular components that assist protein folding in the cell. This area of research is relatively new--10 years ago these components were barely recognized, so this book is a particularly timely compilation of current information. Topics covered include a review of the structure and mechanism of the major chaperone components, prion formation in yeast, and the use of microarrays in studying stress response. Outlines preceding each chapter allow the reader to quickly access the subjects of greatest interest. The information presented in this book should appeal to biochemists, cell biologists, and structural biologists.