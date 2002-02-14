Protein Folding in the Cell, Volume 59
1st Edition
This volume of Advances in Protein Chemistry provides a broad, yet deep look at the cellular components that assist protein folding in the cell. This area of research is relatively new--10 years ago these components were barely recognized, so this book is a particularly timely compilation of current information. Topics covered include a review of the structure and mechanism of the major chaperone components, prion formation in yeast, and the use of microarrays in studying stress response. Outlines preceding each chapter allow the reader to quickly access the subjects of greatest interest. The information presented in this book should appeal to biochemists, cell biologists, and structural biologists.
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, biophysicists, and microbiologists.
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 14th February 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522401
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120342594
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." —NATURE "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." —JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Arthur Horwich Serial Volume Editor
Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.