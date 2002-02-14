Protein Folding in the Cell - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342594, 9780080522401

Protein Folding in the Cell, Volume 59

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Arthur Horwich
eBook ISBN: 9780080522401
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342594
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th February 2002
Page Count: 550
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
185.00
157.25
161.00
136.85
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume of Advances in Protein Chemistry provides a broad, yet deep look at the cellular components that assist protein folding in the cell. This area of research is relatively new--10 years ago these components were barely recognized, so this book is a particularly timely compilation of current information. Topics covered include a review of the structure and mechanism of the major chaperone components, prion formation in yeast, and the use of microarrays in studying stress response. Outlines preceding each chapter allow the reader to quickly access the subjects of greatest interest. The information presented in this book should appeal to biochemists, cell biologists, and structural biologists.

Readership

Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, biophysicists, and microbiologists.

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522401
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120342594

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." —NATURE "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." —JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Arthur Horwich Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.