Protein Contribution of Feedstuffs for Ruminants
1st Edition
Application to Feed Formulation
Description
Protein Contribution of Feedstuffs for Ruminants: Application to Feed Formulation covers papers about the findings and knowledge on the ""Evaluation of the Protein Contribution of Feedstuffs for Ruminant"".
The book presents papers about the recent advances in the knowledge of protein evaluation for ruminants; similarities and differences between rumen fermentation and postruminal utilization; and methods of assessing proteins for ruminants. The text also covers papers about protected proteins and amino acids for ruminants; validation and application of principles of protein evaluation for ruminants; practical feeding trials in Norway; and protein-energy interrelationships for growing and for lactating cattle. A report of co-ordinated trials carried out on commercial farms in the UK is also presented in the book.
The text will be invaluable to feed compounders, research workers, advisors, farmers and agricultural students.
Table of Contents
1 Recent Advances in Knowledge of Protein Evaluation for Ruminants
2 Energy-Protein Relationships in Ruminant Feeding: Similarities and Differences Between Rumen Fermentation and Postruminal Utilization
3 Methods of Assessing Proteins for Ruminants, Including Laboratory Methods
4 Protected Proteins and Protected Amino Acids for Ruminants
5 Validation and Application of New Principles of Protein Evaluation for Ruminants
6 Results From Feeding Trials and Practical Experience Concerning Protein Feeding of Ruminants in Norway
7 Protein-Energy Interrelationships for Growing and for Lactating Cattle
8 Report of Co-Ordinated Trials Carried Out on Commercial Farms in the UK
9 Conclusions and Their Application to Feed Formulation
10 Summary of Discussion
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 5th May 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100173