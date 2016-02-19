Protein Contribution of Feedstuffs for Ruminants: Application to Feed Formulation covers papers about the findings and knowledge on the ""Evaluation of the Protein Contribution of Feedstuffs for Ruminant"".

The book presents papers about the recent advances in the knowledge of protein evaluation for ruminants; similarities and differences between rumen fermentation and postruminal utilization; and methods of assessing proteins for ruminants. The text also covers papers about protected proteins and amino acids for ruminants; validation and application of principles of protein evaluation for ruminants; practical feeding trials in Norway; and protein-energy interrelationships for growing and for lactating cattle. A report of co-ordinated trials carried out on commercial farms in the UK is also presented in the book.

The text will be invaluable to feed compounders, research workers, advisors, farmers and agricultural students.