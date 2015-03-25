Protein and Peptide Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Protein– and Peptide–Drug Conjugates: An Emerging Drug Delivery Technology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Protein–Drug Conjugates
- 3 Peptide–Drug Conjugates
- 4 Strategies for Chemical Conjugation
- 5 Challenges
- 6 Future Perspective
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Two: Modifications of Natural Peptides for Nanoparticle and Drug Design
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Role of Nanoparticles in Peptide Drug Delivery
- 3 Cell-Penetrating Peptides
- 4 Antimicrobial Peptides
- 5 Peptide Toxins
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Hybrid Protein–Synthetic Polymer Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nanoparticles Derived from Polymer(s) and Covalently Bound Protein(s)
- 3 Hybrid Nanoparticles Based on Electrostatic Interactions Between Proteins/Peptides and Synthetic Polyelectrolytes
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter Four: Efficient Delivery of Therapeutic Agents by Using Targeted Albumin Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Albumin Nanoparticles’ Fabrication Methods
- 3 Albumin-Nanoparticles-Targeting Strategies
- 4 Albumin Nanoparticles as a Drug Delivery Carrier
- 5 Albumin Nanoparticles Marketed and Under Clinical Trial
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter Five: Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) Nanoparticles for Diagnostics and for Controlled and Targeted Drug Delivery
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structural Basis for the Neuropeptide VIP-Targeted Drug Delivery
- 3 Functional Bases for the Neuropeptide VIP as an Endogenous Lead Compound
- 4 Nanotechnology Helps to Solve Key VIP’s Druggability Problems
- 5 Types of VIP-Engineered Nanoparticles
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Implications of Protein- and Peptide-Based Nanoparticles as Potential Vehicles for Anticancer Drugs
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Preparation Techniques
- 3 Protein NPs in Cancer Therapy
- 4 Tumor-Targeted Protein NPs
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Seven: Polysaccharide Nanoparticles for Protein and Peptide Delivery: Exploring Less-Known Materials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Polysaccharides as Nanoparticle Matrix Materials
- 3 Polysaccharide-Based Nanoparticles
- 4 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Bioconjugation of Silk Fibroin Nanoparticles with Enzyme and Peptide and Their Characterization
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Regeneration of LSF
- 3 Processing of SFN and Its Characteristics
- 4 Enzyme-Captured SFNs as an Enzyme Delivery System
- 5 Covalent Bioconjugation of SFNs with Enzyme/Polypeptide
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A Abbreviation Table
- Appendix B Amino Acid Compositions of Whole (S), Outer (So), Middle (Sm), and Inner (Si) Sericin and Fibroin (mol%)
- Chapter Nine: Food-Grade Protein-Based Nanoparticles and Microparticles for Bioactive Delivery: Fabrication, Characterization, and Utilization
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Protein Functionality
- 3 Protein Sources
- 4 Fabrication Methods
- 5 Stability of Protein Particles in Foods
- 6 Protein Particle Characterization
- 7 Utilization
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series has been the essential resource for protein chemists. Each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins. Each thematically organized volume is guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
Key Features
- Describes advances in application of powerful techniques in a wide bioscience area
- Chapters are written by authorities in their field
- Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists, and students
- The information provided in the volume is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures, and tables
Readership
Researchers and specialists in protein structure and interactions, cancer biology, psychiatry and mass spectrometry. This volume would also be of a great use to students working on projects in these areas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028704
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128028285
About the Serial Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK