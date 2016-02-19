Protein and Amino acid nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Protein and Amino Acid Nutrition describes the state of knowledge concerning the nutrition of proteins and amino acids. Topics range from the effect of some therapeutic agents on protein and amino acid nutrition, to species and age differences in amino acid requirements; utilization of D-amino acids; effect of proteins and amino acids on the growth of adult tissue in vitro; and amino acid requirements of animals and young adults.
This volume is organized into 16 chapters and begins with an overview of the nutritional implications of the metabolic interrelationships of amino acids. The next chapters discuss experiments that tested the differences in amino acid requirements due to the differences in age and in species among animals, the biochemical individuality of amino acid requirements, and the utilization of dietary proteins. This book explains the synthesis of tissue proteins in relation to the essential amino acids; the link between food energy and nitrogen metabolism; and the use of the repletion method to measure the nutritive value of proteins, protein hydrolyzates, and amino acid mixtures. The final chapter discusses the nutritional needs of the older age groups.
This book is intended for scientists, students, and researchers interested in human and animal nutrition.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction and Perspectives
I. Vitamins and Amino Acid Metabolism
II. Effect of Some Therapeutic Agents on Protein and Amino Acid Nutrition
References
2. Some Species and Age Differences in Amino Acid Requirements
I. Introduction
II. An Experimental Study
III. Keratin Synthesis in Protein Nutrition
IV. Composition of Tissue Proteins and Amino Acid Requirements for Growth
V. Amino Acid Requirements for Nitrogen Equilibrium in the Adult
VI. A Theory of Protein Metabolism
VII. A Schematic Representation of Protein Metabolism
VIII. Summary
References
3. Individuality of Amino Acid Needs
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Basis for Individuality in Needs
III. Anatomical and Compositional Basis for Individual Needs
IV. Distinctive Amino Acid Patterns
V. Quantitative Data With Respect to Individuality in Needs
VI. Do Individual Needs Differ Qualitatively?
References
4. Utilization of D-Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. Availability of the D-Amino Acids for Maintenance and Growth
III. Inversion of the D-Amino Acids
IV. Oxidative Deamination as an Inversion Step
V. Dietary Replacement of Essential Amino Acids by α-Keto Acids
VI. Growth Response on Ample Mixtures of the DL-Amino Acids
VII. Toxicity of the D-Amino Acids
VIII. Growth Response on Marginal or Suboptimal Levels of DL- and D-Amino Acids
IX. Reanimation of α-Keto Acids
X. Factors Affecting the Degree of Availability of the D-Amino Acids
References
5. The Efficiency of Utilization of Dietary Proteins
I. Introduction
II. The Dynamic State of Protein Metabolism
III. Maintenance of Nitrogen Equilibrium
IV. Repletion of "Protein Stores"
V. Growth as a Measure of Nutritive Value of Dietary Proteins
References
6. Dietary Proteins and Synthesis of Tissue Proteins
I. Introduction
II. The Effect of Dietary Proteins on the Synthesis of Plasma Proteins
III. The Effect of Dietary Proteins on the Concentration of Plasma Cholinesterase of Rats
IV. The Effect of Dietary Proteins on Repletion of Liver Proteins
V. Discussion
References
7. The Effect of Proteins and Amino Acids on the Growth of Adult Tissue in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Obtaining Data
III. Explanation of Tables
IV. Effect of Proteins, Physiological Materials, and Other Substances on Growth
V. Summary of Substances Favoring Adult Cell Growth (Table XI)
VI. Substances Related to Wound Healing (Table XII)
VII. Discussion and Summary
References
8. Food Energy and the Metabolism of Nitrogen
I. Introduction
II. Influence of Total Energy Value of Diets on Protein Metabolism
III. Influence of Nonprotein Calories on Endogenous Nitrogen Metabolism
IV. Summary and Comments
References
9. Methods of Measuring the Nutritive Value of Proteins, Protein Hydrolyzates, and Amino Acid Mixtures. The Repletion Method
I. Introduction
II. Protein Evaluation Methods — Growth and Nitrogen Balance
III. Assay Methods Based on Protein Regeneration
IV. Methods of Chemical Scoring
V. Specificity of Amino Acid Requirements
VI. Racemic Amino Acid Mixtures
VII. Recent Studies with L-Amino Acid Mixtures
VIII. Amino Acid Analogs
IX. Summary
References
10. An Integrated Essential Amino Acid Index for Predicting the Biological Value of Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Empirical Ratings of Proteins Based on Essential Amino Acid Content
III. The Standard of Reference
IV. Derivation of An Integrated Essential Amino Acid Index
V. Limitations of the Essential Amino Acid Index
VI. Special Applications of the Essential Amino Acid Index
VII. Summary
References
11. Criteria of Protein Nutrition
I. Anthropometry
II. Blood Proteins
III. Nitrogen Balance
IV. Other Methods
References
12. The Amino Acid Requirements of Animals
I. Introduction
II. Young Fowls
III. Adult Fowls
IV. Young Swine
V. Sheep
VI. Fishes
VII. Summary
References
13. Amino Acid Supplementation of Foods and Feeds
I. Introduction
II. General Principle of Amino Acid Supplementation of Foods and Feeds
III. Factors Affecting Amino Acid Supplementation of Foods and Feeds
IV. Methods for Evaluation of Amino Acid Supplementation of Foods and Feeds: Comments on Selected Procedures
V. Examples of Supplementation of Foods and Feeds with the First Limiting Amino Acid
VI. Conclusions
References
14. Protein and Amino Acid Requirements of Children
I. The First Year of Life
II. Preadolescence
III. Adolescence
References
15. Amino Acid Requirements of Young Adults
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Quantitative Studies of Young Women
IV. Conclusion
References
16. Nutritional Needs of the Aged
I. Introduction
II. Physiology as Related to Aging in Man and Animals
III. Protein Nutrition in Old Age
IV. Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Aged and its Relation to Protein Metabolism
V. Blood Lipids and Cholesterol and Their Relation to Protein Metabolism
VI. General Discussion
VII. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144452