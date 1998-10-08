Protecting Your Ideas
1st Edition
The Inventor's Guide to Patents
Description
Intellectual property law is currently exploding, as demonstrated by the growth of technology transfer offices in universities. More and more scientists, companies, and institutions are rushing to secure intellectual property rights for their ideas and inventions. This process frustrates many people; patent laws are constantly changing, and most books about them are either overly technical or boring.
Protecting Your Ideas: The Inventor's Guide to Patents is a succinct, straightforward guide to the system. This guide presents the steps involved in obtaining patent protection for inventions. It is easy to read and brimming with essential information and advice compounded from FAQs posed by the author's academic and industrial clientele. The text includes tips, warnings, and examples that guide the reader through the invention process so patent rights are not jeopardized. Checklists and other helpful information are provided to assist the inventor preparing to enter the patent process. The book includes valuable resource information and business guidance to protect the inventor from consumer fraud that is sometimes associated with the patent process. Protecting and Idea is a must read for every engineer, scientist, or amateur inventor.
Key Features
- Simple, easy-to-read format demystifies the patent process
- Numerous example patents help to illustrate the issues involved
- Provides an overview of the types of intellectual property protection
- Incorporates up-to-date information about U.S. patent laws
- Advises inventors about the do's and don'ts of patenting
- Includes useful resources for helping inventors safeguard their ideas
Readership
Individuals interested in how the patent process works; scientists, engineers, and technical professionals (including medical and computer science) in academia, industry, and government sectors; people who work in technology transfer
Table of Contents
Choose the Right Protection
The Types of Patents and Patent Applications
The Invention Process. Documenting Your Ideas
Researching Your Ideas
Protect Yourself. Preparing the Patent Application
Filing and Prosecuting the Patent Application
Deciding to Patent
Appendix I: Resources
Appendix II: Patent & Trademark Depository Libraries
Appendix III: Tips Regarding Invention Development Firms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 8th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515274
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121384104
About the Author
Joy Bryant
Joy L. Bryant holds an M.A. in Applied Science—Patent Practice from the College of William and Mary and an M.S. in Polymer Science from the University of Akron. She is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as an agent. Bryant is currently in private practice in Virginia and is the Founder and President of the National Association of Patent Practitioners (NAPP), a nonprofit professional association for patent agents and attorneys. Prior to starting her own practice, Bryant was employed as a patent agent in the Office of Patent Counsel at NASA Langley Research Center and an industrial polymer chemist. She has also developed three commercial products, one of which is patented.
Affiliations and Expertise
President of the National Association of Patent Practitioners, Newport News, Virginia, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Protecting Your Ideas is the entrepreneur's step-by-step guide for safeguarding intellectual property." --Robert G. Templin, Jr., Virginia's Center for Innovative Technology
"Rarely does one find a book that has so much important information on a subject so vital to the creative or inventive mind. Ms. Bryant has built an important bridge for the inventor on the long road to success." --Joe East, President, PAR Technologies
"More useful information per square inch than any other book I have seen on this subject." --Shelia Marsh, Principal Attorney, The In-House Advantage
"Joy Bryant has the rare ability to translate very complicated and weighty stuff into immediately understandable and even interesting information." --Anne Womack, Director of Sponsored Programs, College of William and Mary
"Joy Bryant's book is a clear and concise description of the IP (intellectual property) maze; it defines and describes IP and how to protect it. The book is for everyone on your team; it is an essential tool for the preservation of your ideas and your future. Buy this roadmap and use it." --Dr. Kent A. Murphy, President, F&S, Inc.