Protecting Information on Local Area Networks presents the various types of networks and explains why they are being expanded at such a rapid pace. This book considers how management can gain control of the valuable network-services information resources generally available.

Organized into three parts encompassing seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various networks and their operations. This text then discusses the appropriate management actions to ensure some control over the use of networks and the business information resource. Other chapters consider the management rationale for network information security and explain the development of a company information network security policy. This book discusses as well security or network-connected personal computers. The final chapter deals with a number of major vulnerabilities of information when communicated or processed on network-connected personal computers.

This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, technical security specialists, information systems specialists, and systems administrators.