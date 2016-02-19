Protecting Information on Local Area Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409901382, 9781483192642

Protecting Information on Local Area Networks

1st Edition

Authors: James A Schweitzer
eBook ISBN: 9781483192642
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st March 1987
Page Count: 152
Description

Protecting Information on Local Area Networks presents the various types of networks and explains why they are being expanded at such a rapid pace. This book considers how management can gain control of the valuable network-services information resources generally available.

Organized into three parts encompassing seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various networks and their operations. This text then discusses the appropriate management actions to ensure some control over the use of networks and the business information resource. Other chapters consider the management rationale for network information security and explain the development of a company information network security policy. This book discusses as well security or network-connected personal computers. The final chapter deals with a number of major vulnerabilities of information when communicated or processed on network-connected personal computers.

This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, technical security specialists, information systems specialists, and systems administrators.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part I Background

Chapter One Understanding Today’s Computer Networks

Chapter Two A Management Responsibility: Protecting Information on Networks

Part II Planning and Implementing Network Security

Chapter Three Planning for Security in a Local Area Network

Chapter Four Selecting Appropriate Security Elements

Part III Achieving Network Security

Chapter Five Keys to Secure Network Operations

Chapter Six Security Standards for Modern Network

Chapter Seven Handling the Personal Computer Risk

References

Appendix A A Management Task List

Appendix B An Automated Logical Access Control Standard

Appendix c A Problem Reporting and Resolution Procedure

Index

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192642

About the Author

James A Schweitzer

