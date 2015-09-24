Dr. Ciril J. Godec completed Medical School in 1963 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. In 1969, he passed the Urology Board in Ljubljana. In 1972, Dr. Godec completed his Ph.D. on Rehabilitation of the Neurogenic Bladder under the mentorship of Prof. Dimitrievich from Baylor University. In 1972, as a Fulbright Scholar, he researched bladder dysfunction under Dr. Saul Boyarsky, Professor and Chair of Urology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. After delivering a lecture at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Godec was invited to stay and do research work at St. Paul-Ramsey Hospital. In 1979, he passed his Urology Board in the United States, and shortly thereafter, became the Co-Chief of Urology at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

In 1983, Dr. Godec relocated to New York City to become Chair of Urology and local residency coordinator at Long Island College Hospital. In 2000, Dr. Godec became Professor of Urology at Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn, New York. In 2013, he was invited to become the Urology Residency Director and Associate Chief of the Division of Urology at Maimonides Medical Center, the position he still occupies today.

During his career, Dr. Godec has been involved as co-investigator in four NIH grants. He has published 105 articles, five book chapters, 41 abstracts, and numerous presentations at national and international meetings, as well as 60 articles in non-medical newspapers. He has served as a reviewer for Urology and was on editorial boards of two medical journals. In 2003, Drs. Mydlo and Godec edited the first edition of Prostate Cancer.

Dr. Godec has lectured and performed surgery at many medical schools around the world to demonstrate his technique of open bloodless surgery for prostate cancer. At Downstate Medical School in the Department of Urology, he was selected as the Teacher of the Year twice, in 2006 and 2011. In 2015, while at Maimonides Medical Center, he was selected again as the Teacher of the Year.

In 2009, Dr. Godec received a lifetime achievement award from Cobble Hill Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he served as a Board Member until recently. He has been listed in Best Doctors in the US and in New York City, and is also a member of many medical professional societies, including AMA and AUA.