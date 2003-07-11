A. ETIOLOGY, PATHOLOGY AND TUMOR BIOLOGY Population Screening for prostate Cancer and in testing high risk African-American men Molecular Mechanism of Prostate Cancer Invasion and Metastasis Does prostate cancer present more than one cancer? High-Grade Prostatic Intraepithelial Neoplasia Update on the Regulation of Apoptosis in Prostate Cancer Prostate Cancer with Other Primary Malignancies Angiogenesis, Growth Factors, Microvessel Density, p53 and p21 in Prostate Cancer Staging of Prostate Cancer, PSA Issues leading up to Prostate Biopsy and Biopsy Technique Prostate biopsy: Who, how and when?

GENETIC SUSCEPTIBILITY AND HEREDITARY PREDISPOSITION, SCREENING AND COUNSELING Prostate Cancer Prevention: Strategies and Realities Genetic changes and their prognostic significance in Cancer

EPIDEMIOLOGY Cancer of the Prostate (CaP) - Incidence in the US Race, Ethnicity, Religion, Marital Status and Prostate Cancer in the US Prostate Cancer: Detection & Biopsy Strategies Prostate Cancer Treatment Outcomes between African Americans & Caucasians Hereditary Prostate Cancer Breast and Prostate Cancer: A Comparisonof Two Common Endocrinologic Malignancies Artificial neural networks for predictive modeling in Prostate Cancer

PREVENTION OF CAP Obesity, Aging and Immunity in Prostate Cancer The Role of Diet What are the effects of dietary supplements (selenium & vitamin E) or aspirin/NSAIDs on Prostate Cancer? Effects of smoking, alcohol, exercise and sun exposure on Prostate Cancer Prostate Cancer on the Internet: Review, 2002

TREATMENT The Decision Making Progress for Prostate Cancer Expectant management in 2002: Rationale and indications

SURGERY Is surgery still necessary for Prostate Cancer? Indications for pelvic lymphadenectomy The Surgical Anatomy of the Prostate Radical retropubic prostatectomy Principles of Peripheral Nerve Repair Radical prostatectomy: the retropubic antegrade approach Mini- lap Radical Retropubic Prostatectomy Radical Perineal Prostatectomy Stress Incontinences After Radical Prostatectomy Prognostic significance of Positive Surgical Margins Bloodless surgery and RRP Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy Pitfalls of laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy Robotics and RRP

RADIATION THERAPY Does Radiation Therapy really work for Prostate Ca? Is one form of Radiation Therapy better over another? Radiation therapy for early stage prostate cancer

could it parallel prostatectomy? Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

HORMONAL/CHEMO THERAPY Osteoporosis and Prostate Cancer Neoadjuvant hormonal treatment prior to curative treatment in Prostate Cancer Androgen Independent Prostate Cancer: The Evolving Role of Chemotherapy Monotherapy with anti-androgens in the treatment of prostate cancer

CRYOBLATION Is Cyroblation Here to Stay? Salvage Cryoblation of the Prostate

PATIENT'S EXPERIENCES Quality of Life: Impact of Prostate Cancer and its Treatment Sexual aspects of Prostate Cancer Treatment Title to be agreed and supplied asap by M.Macdonald/ W. Gray

GOVERNMENTAL POLICIES CaP Economics.

NEW HORIZONS FOR CaP Molecular Therapeutics in Prostate Cancer Antioxidants & Phytotherapy What is the newest technology in treating CaP? Transrectal High Intensity Focused Ultrasound New Markers for Prostate Cancer Detection:What is on the horizon? Are Vaccinations for Prostate Cancer Realistic?