Prostate Cancer
1st Edition
Science and Clinical Practice
Description
An important translational book bridging the gap between science and clinical medicine, Prostate Cancer reviews the biological processes that can be implicated in the disease, reviews current treatments, highlighting the pitfalls where relevant and examines the scientific developments that might result in novel treatments in the future.
Key Features
* Provides a translational resource for scientists and clinicians working on prostate cancer
- Reviews current surgical interventions and highlights their related pitfalls
- Presents the latest laparoscopic techniques with figures and illustrations of step-by-step procedures
- Offers insight into the potential for novel approaches to treatment in the future
- Includes personal perspectives from patients
Readership
Oncologists specialising in prostate cancer, urologists, and basic researchers.
Table of Contents
A. ETIOLOGY, PATHOLOGY AND TUMOR BIOLOGY Population Screening for prostate Cancer and in testing high risk African-American men Molecular Mechanism of Prostate Cancer Invasion and Metastasis Does prostate cancer present more than one cancer? High-Grade Prostatic Intraepithelial Neoplasia Update on the Regulation of Apoptosis in Prostate Cancer Prostate Cancer with Other Primary Malignancies Angiogenesis, Growth Factors, Microvessel Density, p53 and p21 in Prostate Cancer Staging of Prostate Cancer, PSA Issues leading up to Prostate Biopsy and Biopsy Technique Prostate biopsy: Who, how and when?
GENETIC SUSCEPTIBILITY AND HEREDITARY PREDISPOSITION, SCREENING AND COUNSELING Prostate Cancer Prevention: Strategies and Realities Genetic changes and their prognostic significance in Cancer
EPIDEMIOLOGY Cancer of the Prostate (CaP) - Incidence in the US Race, Ethnicity, Religion, Marital Status and Prostate Cancer in the US Prostate Cancer: Detection & Biopsy Strategies Prostate Cancer Treatment Outcomes between African Americans & Caucasians Hereditary Prostate Cancer Breast and Prostate Cancer: A Comparisonof Two Common Endocrinologic Malignancies Artificial neural networks for predictive modeling in Prostate Cancer
PREVENTION OF CAP Obesity, Aging and Immunity in Prostate Cancer The Role of Diet What are the effects of dietary supplements (selenium & vitamin E) or aspirin/NSAIDs on Prostate Cancer? Effects of smoking, alcohol, exercise and sun exposure on Prostate Cancer Prostate Cancer on the Internet: Review, 2002
TREATMENT The Decision Making Progress for Prostate Cancer Expectant management in 2002: Rationale and indications
SURGERY Is surgery still necessary for Prostate Cancer? Indications for pelvic lymphadenectomy The Surgical Anatomy of the Prostate Radical retropubic prostatectomy Principles of Peripheral Nerve Repair Radical prostatectomy: the retropubic antegrade approach Mini- lap Radical Retropubic Prostatectomy Radical Perineal Prostatectomy Stress Incontinences After Radical Prostatectomy Prognostic significance of Positive Surgical Margins Bloodless surgery and RRP Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy Pitfalls of laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy Robotics and RRP
RADIATION THERAPY Does Radiation Therapy really work for Prostate Ca? Is one form of Radiation Therapy better over another? Radiation therapy for early stage prostate cancer
Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer - could it parallel prostatectomy?
HORMONAL/CHEMO THERAPY Osteoporosis and Prostate Cancer Neoadjuvant hormonal treatment prior to curative treatment in Prostate Cancer Androgen Independent Prostate Cancer: The Evolving Role of Chemotherapy Monotherapy with anti-androgens in the treatment of prostate cancer
CRYOBLATION Is Cyroblation Here to Stay? Salvage Cryoblation of the Prostate
PATIENT'S EXPERIENCES Quality of Life: Impact of Prostate Cancer and its Treatment Sexual aspects of Prostate Cancer Treatment Title to be agreed and supplied asap by M.Macdonald/ W. Gray
GOVERNMENTAL POLICIES CaP Economics.
NEW HORIZONS FOR CaP Molecular Therapeutics in Prostate Cancer Antioxidants & Phytotherapy What is the newest technology in treating CaP? Transrectal High Intensity Focused Ultrasound New Markers for Prostate Cancer Detection:What is on the horizon? Are Vaccinations for Prostate Cancer Realistic?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 11th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497891
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122869815
About the Editor
Jack Mydlo
Jack H. Mydlo, MD, FACS, is Professor and Chair of Urology at Temple University School of Medicine. A native of Brooklyn, he went to SUNY Buffalo for undergraduate work and then received his MD degree from SUNY Downstate Medical School in 1981. Following his urology residency at Montefiore Hospital/Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, he completed a three-year fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering in 1989. He returned to SUNY Downstate Medical School as an Assistant Professor of Urology and progressed to an Associate Professor of Urology. He accepted the position of Professor and Chair of Urology at Temple University Hospital in 2000. He is also the residency program director for the Urology Department.
Dr. Mydlo has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles, several textbook chapters, and has edited two urological textbooks in renal and prostate cancer. His interests include urologic trauma, urologic oncology, and erectile dysfunction. He has lectured in numerous cities over the United States and Europe. He is a member of the American Urological Association as well as a member of the AUA Judicial and Ethics Committee, The Mid-Atlantic Section of the AUA, The Philadelphia Urologic Society, and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, Temple University Hospital
Ciril Godec
Dr. Ciril J. Godec completed Medical School in 1963 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. In 1969, he passed the Urology Board in Ljubljana. In 1972, Dr. Godec completed his Ph.D. on Rehabilitation of the Neurogenic Bladder under the mentorship of Prof. Dimitrievich from Baylor University. In 1972, as a Fulbright Scholar, he researched bladder dysfunction under Dr. Saul Boyarsky, Professor and Chair of Urology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. After delivering a lecture at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Godec was invited to stay and do research work at St. Paul-Ramsey Hospital. In 1979, he passed his Urology Board in the United States, and shortly thereafter, became the Co-Chief of Urology at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
In 1983, Dr. Godec relocated to New York City to become Chair of Urology and local residency coordinator at Long Island College Hospital. In 2000, Dr. Godec became Professor of Urology at Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn, New York. In 2013, he was invited to become the Urology Residency Director and Associate Chief of the Division of Urology at Maimonides Medical Center, the position he still occupies today.
During his career, Dr. Godec has been involved as co-investigator in four NIH grants. He has published 105 articles, five book chapters, 41 abstracts, and numerous presentations at national and international meetings, as well as 60 articles in non-medical newspapers. He has served as a reviewer for Urology and was on editorial boards of two medical journals. In 2003, Drs. Mydlo and Godec edited the first edition of Prostate Cancer.
Dr. Godec has lectured and performed surgery at many medical schools around the world to demonstrate his technique of open bloodless surgery for prostate cancer. At Downstate Medical School in the Department of Urology, he was selected as the Teacher of the Year twice, in 2006 and 2011. In 2015, while at Maimonides Medical Center, he was selected again as the Teacher of the Year.
In 2009, Dr. Godec received a lifetime achievement award from Cobble Hill Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he served as a Board Member until recently. He has been listed in Best Doctors in the US and in New York City, and is also a member of many medical professional societies, including AMA and AUA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, Long Island College Hospital
