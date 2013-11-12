Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323227223, 9780323227230

Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-6

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Sweeney
eBook ISBN: 9780323227230
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323227223
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2013
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is focused on Prostate Cancer and highlights topics such as: Prevention, Early Detection, Biomarkers, Risk stratification, Imaging in Prostate Cancer, Adjuvant hormonal therapy, Management of patient with biochemical relapse, Management of patient with newly metastatic disease, and Bone Health Management.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323227230
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323227223

About the Authors

Christopher Sweeney Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard

