Properties and Performance of Natural-Fibre Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Natural-fibre composites: Natural fibres for composite applications: Types and properties; Matrices for natural-fibre reinforced composites; Engineering the fibre/matrix interface in natural-fibre composites; Processing techniques for natural and wood-fibre composites; Development of non-wood natural-fibre composites; Cellulose nanocomposites. Part 2 Case studies and opportunities: Natural-fibre composites in the automotive sector; Natural-fibre composites in structural applications; Natural-fibre-biodegradable polymer composites for packaging; Opportunities for using wood and biofibers for energy, chemical feedstocks and structural applications; Market issues and considerations in development of natural/wood-fibre composites. Part 3 Performance of natural-fibre composites: Mechanical testing of natural-fibre composites; Mechanical performance of thermoplastic matrix natural fibre composites; Long-term performance of natural-fibre composites; Modelling natural-fibre composites.
Description
Concern about global warming has led to renewed interest in the more sustainable use of natural fibres in composite materials. This important book reviews the wealth of recent research into improving the mechanical properties of natural-fibre thermoplastic composites so that they can be more widely used.
The first part of the book provides an overview of the main types of natural fibres used in composites, how they are processed and, in particular, the way the fibre-matrix interface can be engineered to improve performance. Part two discusses the increasing use of natural-fibre composites in such areas as automotive and structural engineering, packaging and the energy sector. The final part of the book discusses ways of assessing the mechanical performance of natural-fibre composites.
With its distinguished editor and team of contributors, Properties and performance of natural-fibre composites is a valuable reference for all those using these important materials in such areas as automotive and structural engineering.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the types of natural fibres used in composites
- Discusses fibre-matrix interface and how it can be engineered to improve performance
- Examines the increasing use of natural-fibre composites in automotive and structural engineering and the packaging and energy sector
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 23rd June 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845694593
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845692674
About the Editors
Kim Pickering Editor
Dr Kim Pickering is a Senior Lecturer in the Engineering Department at the University of Waikato, New Zealand. She is internationally-known for her research in the area of natural-fibre composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Waikato, New Zealand