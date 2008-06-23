Concern about global warming has led to renewed interest in the more sustainable use of natural fibres in composite materials. This important book reviews the wealth of recent research into improving the mechanical properties of natural-fibre thermoplastic composites so that they can be more widely used.



The first part of the book provides an overview of the main types of natural fibres used in composites, how they are processed and, in particular, the way the fibre-matrix interface can be engineered to improve performance. Part two discusses the increasing use of natural-fibre composites in such areas as automotive and structural engineering, packaging and the energy sector. The final part of the book discusses ways of assessing the mechanical performance of natural-fibre composites.



With its distinguished editor and team of contributors, Properties and performance of natural-fibre composites is a valuable reference for all those using these important materials in such areas as automotive and structural engineering.