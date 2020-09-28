Promoting the Well-being of the Critical Care Nurse, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 32-3
1st Edition
Description
In consultaton with Consulting Editor, Dr. Cynthia Bautista, Dr. Bartos has put together a comprehensive and succint look at strategies to improve wellness for the critical care nurse. Expert authors have submitted clinical review articles on the following topics: Self-Assessments for Mental Wellness in Critical Care; Developing a Wellness Company for Critical Care Nurses; Self-Care Tips and Tricks for the Critical Care Nurse; Building Resilience in the Critical Care Nurse; The Impact of Rotating Shift Work on Self-Care Behaviors of the Critical Care Nurse; Mitigating the Stress of the Critical Care Nurse; Building a Program of Wellness for Critical Care Nurses; Evaluating the Secondary Stress of Critical Care Providers; Compassion Fatigue in the Intensive Care Unit; Creativity as a Means of Self-Care for Trauma ICU Nurses; and Supporting Self-Care Behaviors throughout the Critical Care Bereavement Process. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve self-care behaviors and mental wellness.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323760607
About the Editors
Susan Bartos
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.