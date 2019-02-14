Promoting Positive Processes after Trauma
1st Edition
Description
Promoting Positive Processes After Trauma targets one of the most damaging effects of trauma, ongoing impairment across the whole of "living." Viewing clients with trauma histories from the perspectives of their shared experiences is the foundation for the application of six strengths and virtues studied by positive psychology: hope, positive emotions, resilience, forgiveness, spirituality and religiosity, and meaning-making. The lived trauma experience of the contributing author illustrates actual means of change
Key Features
- Presents foundational information and newest findings from trauma and from positive psychology
- Covers strengths and virtues that can be directly targeted in treatment or used as ancillary treatment goals
- Provides further readings suitable for clients and for clinicians
- Concludes with an integrative exploration of the organization of positive processes and their integration into portfolios.
Readership
Clinical psychologists who specialize in positive psychology, trauma, and spirituality. Also of interest to other helping professions such as social work, nursing, and counseling
Table of Contents
1. An Introduction to Trauma
2. An Introduction to Positive Psychology
3. Hope
4. Positive Emotionality
5. Resilience
6. Forgiveness
7. Meaning in Life
8. Religiousness and Spirituality
9. Organization and Integration of Positive Processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 132
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 14th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119761
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119754
About the Author
Elizabeth Altmaier
Elizabeth Altmaier, PhD, is Professor Emeritus, Department of Psychological and Quantitative Foundations, College of Education, University of Iowa. Professor Altmaier’s research interests concern adjustment to and coping with challenging events and circumstances; her publications focus on cancer and its treatment, interpersonal offenses, and chronic illnesses. She is the author of the forthcoming book, Push back the dark: Companioning adults sexually abused as children (Wipf and Stock). Professor Altmaier is Fellow of the American Psychological Association. She is an active community volunteer, including serving as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Leaders, Believers and Achievers organization for at risk youth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Counseling Psychology Program, University of Iowa, USA