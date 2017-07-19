Promoting Health
6th Edition
The Primary Health Care Approach
Description
Promoting Health examines the social, environmental, cultural and psychological determinants of health and illness and the role that primary health care has in addressing health inequalities and the broad range of skills that health practitioners need to address this issue.
In this new edition, the authors have uniquely utilised two fundamental tenets central to all health promotion practice and developed key features from both the World Health Organization’s Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion and the International Union for Health Promotion and Education’s Core Competencies for Health Promotion.
Drawing on internationally recognised health promotion frameworks, this text provides an essential toolkit for health promotion theory and practice for students across a broad range of disciplines.
Key Features
- Putting the Ottawa Charter into Practice - illustrates the relevance and application of the Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion to practice
- IUHPE Core Competencies for Health Promotion - outlines the relevant core competencies and how to achieve these skills
EVOLVE RESOURCES:
This new edition features student and instructor evolve resources to enhance your teaching and your
student’s learning.
Student and Instructor Resources
- Reflective Questions at the end of each chapter
- Insights – extra questions with answers to encourage self-directed learning
- Additional Student Activities – further learning and study aids for each chapter
Instructor only Resources
- Facilitator & Lecturer Guide provides direction for learning activities to incorporate into your teaching
Table of Contents
Section 1 - Introduction to concepts and frameworks for health promotion
1. Health promotion in context: comprehensive primary health care, the new public health and health promotion
2. Concepts and values in health promotion
3. Ecological sustainability and human health
Section 2 - Introduction to the continuum of health promotion practice
4. Program development and evaluation
5. Healthy public policy: creating environments and settings that support wellbeing and health promotion action
6. Community development action for social and environmental change
7. Health Education and Health Literacy
8. Social marketing approaches to health promotion
9. Immunisation, screening, risk assessment and surveillance
Appendices
- Where to from here
- The Declaration of Alma-Ata
- The Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion
- Universal Declaration of Human Rights
- The Earth Charter
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542579
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586108
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586306
About the Author
Lyn Talbot
Affiliations and Expertise
Corporate and Community Planner – Strategy, City of Greater Bendigo, Bendigo, VIC
Glenda Verrinder
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, La Trobe Rural Health School, College of Science, Health and Engineering, La Trobe University, Bendigo, VIC