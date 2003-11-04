Promoting Health in Families - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780721601151, 9781416066750

Promoting Health in Families - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

3rd Edition

Applying Family Research and Theory to Nursing Practice

Authors: Perri Bomar
eBook ISBN: 9781416066750
Paperback ISBN: 9780721601151
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th November 2003
Key Features

  • Presents a unique focus on health promotion and illness prevention for families.
  • Addresses all major areas of family life, such as culture, roles, communication, stress management, nutrition, spirituality, sexuality, and recreation.
  • Provides a theoretical and historical perspective of family health and family nursing.
  • Focuses on the nursing process in the discussion of family care, especially specific interventions to use when working with families.
  • Emphasizes key information through pedagogical features such as chapter objectives and chapter highlights.
  • A diverse contributor panel includes experts from all areas of family health, both within nursing and in other health disciplines.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416066750
Paperback ISBN:
9780721601151

About the Author

Perri Bomar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Dean for Research and Community Partnerships, University of North Carolina at Wilmington School of Nursing, Wilmington, NC, USA

