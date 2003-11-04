Promoting Health in Families - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource
3rd Edition
Applying Family Research and Theory to Nursing Practice
Authors: Perri Bomar
eBook ISBN: 9781416066750
Paperback ISBN: 9780721601151
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th November 2003
Key Features
- Presents a unique focus on health promotion and illness prevention for families.
- Addresses all major areas of family life, such as culture, roles, communication, stress management, nutrition, spirituality, sexuality, and recreation.
- Provides a theoretical and historical perspective of family health and family nursing.
- Focuses on the nursing process in the discussion of family care, especially specific interventions to use when working with families.
- Emphasizes key information through pedagogical features such as chapter objectives and chapter highlights.
- A diverse contributor panel includes experts from all areas of family health, both within nursing and in other health disciplines.
About the Author
Perri Bomar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean for Research and Community Partnerships, University of North Carolina at Wilmington School of Nursing, Wilmington, NC, USA
