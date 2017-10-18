Promoting Health and Wellness in the Geriatric Patient, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinics
Promoting Health and Wellness in the Geriatric Patient
Foreword
Foreword: Aging with Grace, Dignity, and Courage: A Mission for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Preface
Benefits of Exercise in the Older Population
Alternative Treatment Modalities and Its Effect in Older Populations
Can We Increase Our Health Span?
Psychosocial Issues in Geriatric Rehabilitation
Physiologic Changes of the Musculoskeletal System with Aging: A Brief Review
Normal Changes in Gait and Mobility Problems in the Elderly
Balance Problems and Fall Risks in the Elderly
Clinical Pharmacology and the Risks of Polypharmacy in the Geriatric Patient
Nutritional Needs of the Older Adult
The Competitive Senior Athlete
Musculoskeletal Injuries and Regenerative Medicine in the Elderly Patient
Clinical Considerations for the Use Lower Extremity Arthroplasty in the Elderly
Rehabilitation Needs of the Elderly Patient with Cancer
Aging with Spinal Cord Injury: An Update
Rehabilitation Needs of the Elder with Traumatic Brain Injury
Description
This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, edited by Dr. David A. Soto-Quijano, will cover the Promotion of Health and Wellness in the Geriatric Patient. Topics discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Benefits of Exercise in the Older Population; Alternative Exercise Modalities and Its Effect in Older Populations; Neurocognitive Decline of the Elder Patient; Effects of Spirituality in the Quality of Life of the Elderly; Clinical Pharmacology and the Risks of Polypharmacy in the Geriatric Patient; The Competitive Senior Athlete; Rehabilitation Needs of the Elderly patient with Cancer; and Aging with Spinal Cord Injury, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 18th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548984
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323548977
About the Authors
David Soto-Quijano Author
Affiliations and Expertise
VA Caribbean Healthcare System Residency Program Director