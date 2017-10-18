Promoting Health and Wellness in the Geriatric Patient, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548977, 9780323548984

Promoting Health and Wellness in the Geriatric Patient, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: David Soto-Quijano
eBook ISBN: 9780323548984
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548977
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th October 2017
Table of Contents

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinics

Promoting Health and Wellness in the Geriatric Patient

Foreword

Foreword: Aging with Grace, Dignity, and Courage: A Mission for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Preface

Benefits of Exercise in the Older Population

Alternative Treatment Modalities and Its Effect in Older Populations

Can We Increase Our Health Span?

Psychosocial Issues in Geriatric Rehabilitation

Physiologic Changes of the Musculoskeletal System with Aging: A Brief Review

Normal Changes in Gait and Mobility Problems in the Elderly

Balance Problems and Fall Risks in the Elderly

Clinical Pharmacology and the Risks of Polypharmacy in the Geriatric Patient

Nutritional Needs of the Older Adult

The Competitive Senior Athlete

Musculoskeletal Injuries and Regenerative Medicine in the Elderly Patient

Clinical Considerations for the Use Lower Extremity Arthroplasty in the Elderly

Rehabilitation Needs of the Elderly Patient with Cancer

Aging with Spinal Cord Injury: An Update

Rehabilitation Needs of the Elder with Traumatic Brain Injury

Description

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, edited by Dr. David A. Soto-Quijano, will cover the Promotion of Health and Wellness in the Geriatric Patient. Topics discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Benefits of Exercise in the Older Population; Alternative Exercise Modalities and Its Effect in Older Populations; Neurocognitive Decline of the Elder Patient; Effects of Spirituality in the Quality of Life of the Elderly; Clinical Pharmacology and the Risks of Polypharmacy in the Geriatric Patient; The Competitive Senior Athlete; Rehabilitation Needs of the Elderly patient with Cancer; and Aging with Spinal Cord Injury, among others.

