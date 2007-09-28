Promoting Continence - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443103476, 9780702032899

Promoting Continence

3rd Edition

A Clinical and Research Resource

Authors: Kathryn Getliffe Mary Dolman
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103476
eBook ISBN: 9780702032899
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 28th September 2007
Page Count: 352
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States.
The 3rd edition of this popular text covers all aspects of continence, focusing on continence promotion and measurement of outcomes. The core chapters follow a standard structure for ease of use, and case studies are used throughout to link theory to practice.

Key Features

  • contains the latest developments in continence treatment
  • incorporates the most recent NHS guidelines on continence management and current legislation
  • includes international perspectives
  • provides a resource for practitioners caring for all client groups in the community and hospital environments

No. of pages: 352
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780443103476
eBook ISBN:
9780702032899

About the Author

Kathryn Getliffe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery, and Associate Dean Graduate School, Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Mary Dolman

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Nurse Specialist, Continence and Stoma Care, Bath, UK

