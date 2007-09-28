Promoting Continence
3rd Edition
A Clinical and Research Resource
Authors: Kathryn Getliffe Mary Dolman
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103476
eBook ISBN: 9780702032899
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 28th September 2007
Page Count: 352
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States.
The 3rd edition of this popular text covers all aspects of continence, focusing on continence promotion and measurement of outcomes. The core chapters follow a standard structure for ease of use, and case studies are used throughout to link theory to practice.
Key Features
- contains the latest developments in continence treatment
- incorporates the most recent NHS guidelines on continence management and current legislation
- includes international perspectives
- provides a resource for practitioners caring for all client groups in the community and hospital environments
About the Author
Kathryn Getliffe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery, and Associate Dean Graduate School, Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Mary Dolman
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Nurse Specialist, Continence and Stoma Care, Bath, UK
