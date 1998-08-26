Projects for Calculus - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126730319, 9780080539942

Projects for Calculus

2nd Edition

The Language of Change

Authors: Keith Stroyan
eBook ISBN: 9780080539942
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th August 1998
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
35.95
30.56
23.95
20.36
37.00
31.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Projects for Calculus is designed to add depth and meaning to any calculus course. The fifty-two projects presented in this text offer the opportunity to expand the use and understanding of mathematics. The wide range of topics will appeal to both instructors and students. Shorter, less demanding projects can be managed by the independent learner, while more involved, in-depth projects may be used for group learning. Each task draws on special mathematical topics and applications from subjects including medicine, engineering, economics, ecology, physics, and biology.

Key Features

  • Subjects including: Medicine, Engineering, Economics, Ecology, Physics, Biology

Readership

Students in three-semester calculus sequences at four-year schools; engineering students

Table of Contents

Introduction to the Scientific Projects. Epidemiological Applications. The Role of Rules for Derivatives. Applications of the Increment Approximation. Differential Equations from Increment Geometry. Log and Exponential Functions. Theory of Derivatives. Applications to Physics. Applications in Economics. Advanced Max-Min Problems. Applications of Linear Differential Equations. Forced Linear Equations. Applications in Ecology. Derivations with Vectors. Chemical Reactions. More Mathematical Projects. Additional Project References.

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080539942

About the Author

Keith Stroyan

In 1995, Dr. Keith D. Stroyan was presented with one of two annual teaching awards given by the University of Iowa. He also received the 1996 Council on Teaching Award. His publications include research monographs, undergraduate level texts, and 23 scholarly articles. Dr. Stroyan has also developed numerous educational software packages for undergraduates. He received his Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology and his B.S. from Drexel University, where he graduated first in his class in the college of science.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Iowa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.