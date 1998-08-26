Projects for Calculus
2nd Edition
The Language of Change
Description
Projects for Calculus is designed to add depth and meaning to any calculus course. The fifty-two projects presented in this text offer the opportunity to expand the use and understanding of mathematics. The wide range of topics will appeal to both instructors and students. Shorter, less demanding projects can be managed by the independent learner, while more involved, in-depth projects may be used for group learning. Each task draws on special mathematical topics and applications from subjects including medicine, engineering, economics, ecology, physics, and biology.
Key Features
- Subjects including: Medicine, Engineering, Economics, Ecology, Physics, Biology
Readership
Students in three-semester calculus sequences at four-year schools; engineering students
Table of Contents
Introduction to the Scientific Projects. Epidemiological Applications. The Role of Rules for Derivatives. Applications of the Increment Approximation. Differential Equations from Increment Geometry. Log and Exponential Functions. Theory of Derivatives. Applications to Physics. Applications in Economics. Advanced Max-Min Problems. Applications of Linear Differential Equations. Forced Linear Equations. Applications in Ecology. Derivations with Vectors. Chemical Reactions. More Mathematical Projects. Additional Project References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 26th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539942
About the Author
Keith Stroyan
In 1995, Dr. Keith D. Stroyan was presented with one of two annual teaching awards given by the University of Iowa. He also received the 1996 Council on Teaching Award. His publications include research monographs, undergraduate level texts, and 23 scholarly articles. Dr. Stroyan has also developed numerous educational software packages for undergraduates. He received his Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology and his B.S. from Drexel University, where he graduated first in his class in the college of science.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Iowa