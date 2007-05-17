Project Management Toolkit: The Basics for Project Success - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750684408, 9780080550084

Project Management Toolkit: The Basics for Project Success

2nd Edition

Expert Skills for Success in Engineering, Technical, Process Industry and Corporate Projects

Authors: Trish Melton
eBook ISBN: 9780080550084
Paperback ISBN: 9780750684408
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th May 2007
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
46.99
39.94
5800.00
4930.00
70.00
59.50
67.95
57.76
50.95
43.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
5800.00
4930.00
64.95
55.21
57.95
49.26
49.95
42.46
39.99
33.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book provides you with the tools required to approach and manage projects. These effective skills will impact positively on the success of both the projects you are involved with and of your organization. Project Management Toolkit introduces the whole project life-cycle. It is the first of four project management titles that separately build skills in critical PM areas and together provide a powerful project management resource.

Key Features

  • Focused on the needs of engineering and other technical project managers, this book recognises that most non-routine work completed by an organization is a project
  • A practical, hands-on guide to aid those tasked with real industry projects – not a lengthy theoretical textbook, it gets to the point and delivers REAL benefits
  • The book is suitable for both career project managers and those involved with projects intermittently

Readership

Engineering Project Managers and students taking professional or academic project management courses

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080550084
Paperback ISBN:
9780750684408

About the Author

Trish Melton

Director of MIME Solutions Ltd, a UK-based PM Consultancy. She has worked for organizations including AstraZeneca, GSK, and Eli Lilly, and has clients in the UK and US.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, MIME Solutions Ltd, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.