Project Management Toolkit: The Basics for Project Success
2nd Edition
Expert Skills for Success in Engineering, Technical, Process Industry and Corporate Projects
Description
This book provides you with the tools required to approach and manage projects. These effective skills will impact positively on the success of both the projects you are involved with and of your organization. Project Management Toolkit introduces the whole project life-cycle. It is the first of four project management titles that separately build skills in critical PM areas and together provide a powerful project management resource.
Key Features
- Focused on the needs of engineering and other technical project managers, this book recognises that most non-routine work completed by an organization is a project
- A practical, hands-on guide to aid those tasked with real industry projects – not a lengthy theoretical textbook, it gets to the point and delivers REAL benefits
- The book is suitable for both career project managers and those involved with projects intermittently
Readership
Engineering Project Managers and students taking professional or academic project management courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 17th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550084
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750684408
About the Author
Trish Melton
Director of MIME Solutions Ltd, a UK-based PM Consultancy. She has worked for organizations including AstraZeneca, GSK, and Eli Lilly, and has clients in the UK and US.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, MIME Solutions Ltd, UK