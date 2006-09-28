Project Management, Planning and Control
5th Edition
Managing Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing Projects to PMI, APM and BSI Standards
Description
Focuses on project management skills for engineering, manufacturing & construction industries. Ideal for engineering project managers taking a Project Management Professional (PMP) qualification, this book covers all information for both the Project Management Institute (PMI) & the Association of Project Management (APM). Fully aligned with the latest 2006 updates to the syllabi & the latest revision of BS 6079 (British Standards Institute Guide to Project Management in the Construction Industry).
Key Features
- Covers the complete body of knowledge for project management professionals in the engineering, manufacturing & construction sectors
- Covers all theory & practice for the newly revised PMP and APM qualification exams
- Written by a qualified PMP exam accreditor
Readership
Project & Contract Managers, Planning Engineers & Programme Managers in the Engineering, Construction & Manufacturing sectors, including Manufacturing & Civil Engineers & Construction Managers; Study aid for Project Management Professionals preparing for APM & PMP examinations; Text for postgraduate students on courses in Project Management, Contract Management, MBAs & related courses
Table of Contents
Project definition; Project management; Program management; Project environment; Business case; Investment appraisal, DCF, NPV; Stakeholder analysis; Project success criteria; Organization structures; Organizational roles; Project life cycle; Work content & scope (WBS); Planning blocks & subdivision of blocks; Estimating; Project management plan; Risk management; Quality management; Change management; Configuration management; Time management, Basic network principles; Analysis types; Precedence diagrams; Lester diagram; Float; Milestones & line of balance; Simple examples; Progress reporting; Project management and planning; Network applications outside the construction industry; Resource management, Histograms, S Curves; Cash flow and cash flow curves; Budgeting, cost control & earned value analysis; Control graphs and reports; Procurement; Value management & value engineering; Health & safety & environment; Information management; Communication; Teamwork; Leadership; Negotiation; Conflict management & dispute resolution; Project close-out and hand over; Project close-out report and review; Worked example 1: Small bungalow; Worked example 2: Pumping installation; Worked example 3: Motor car; Worked example 4: Battle tank; Hornet Windmill program; Stages and sequences; Abbreviations & acronyms; Glossary; APMP learning objectives; Typical question areas; Summary of essential features; Bibliography; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 28th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465883
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750669566
About the Author
Albert Lester
Albert Lester is a Chartered Engineer with a lifetime’s experience of project management in engineering design and construction. He has taught and lectured widely on the topic and is a regular member of panels developing new project management standards and syllabuses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project management consultant and Honorary Fellow of the Association for Project Management, UK
Reviews
"An excellent book... written with wit and clarity, it should be read eagerly by the managing director as well as the engineering trainee." - THE ENGINEER