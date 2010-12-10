Project Management in Libraries, Archives and Museums - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345664, 9781780630526

Project Management in Libraries, Archives and Museums

1st Edition

Working with Government and Other External Partners

Authors: Julie Carpenter
eBook ISBN: 9781780630526
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345664
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 10th December 2010
Page Count: 226
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
61.95
52.66
86.36
73.41
80.00
68.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
49.50
42.08
61.95
52.66
80.00
68.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

Acknowledgements

List of abbreviations and acronyms

About the author

Chapter 1: What does project management mean?

Introduction

What is a project?

Kinds of projects

Project or programme

The project lifecycle approach to project management

PRINCE2

Why project management – why projects fail

Project management role and responsibilities

Projects management in libraries, museums and archives

What does this book do?

Chapter 2: Project planning and review

Introduction

Project initiation

Revisiting the project plan

Project planning activities

The business case

Monitoring the project plan

Monitoring assumptions and risks

Chapter 3: Working in project partnerships

Introduction

Local government and other partnership policies

Benefits of working in partnership

Building partnerships

Partnership roles and tasks

Governance and management structures

Governance challenges

Project partnership governance structures

Partnership management challenges

Working across different cultures and sectors

Chapter 4: Risk management

Introduction

What does risk management involve?

Elements of risk management

Management and institutional attitudes to risk

Initial risk identification and analysis

Techniques for assessing risk

Risk categories and factors

Legal issues

Risk tolerance and risk thresholds

The risk log

The risk profile

Suitable responses to risk

Risk responsibilities

Chapter 5: Managing human resources within a project

Introduction

Orchestrating decisions

Knowledge, skills and attitudes required by project managers

Contextual issues in managing the project’s human resources

The project team

Team building

Internal and external dynamics

Interface management

Team communication

Team motivation

Chapter 6: Managing other project resources

Introduction

Time

Monitoring project progress

Time management

Money

Subcontractors and suppliers

Chapter 7: Evaluation and review

Introduction

Planning evaluations

General principles for evaluation

What type of evaluation?

Review or evaluation

Who will carry out the evaluation?

Designing the evaluation

Evaluation approaches

Evaluation research methods

Managing the evaluation process

Chapter 8: Quality management in projects

Introduction

Quality management systems

Challenges associated with project quality management

Project quality or deliverable quality?

Managing quality and quality assurance

Essential components of quality management within projects

Quality planning

Quality control

Acceptance testing, piloting and evaluating

Chapter 9: Sustainability of projects

Introduction

Sustainability aspects

Sustainability and quality

Sustainability and equity

Planning for sustainability

Revenue generation

Notes

Chapter 10: Using information and communication technology in project management

Introduction

Project management applications

The task-oriented approach to choosing ICT tools

Challenges for the project manager

Useful resources

Glossary of project management terms

Index

Description

Aimed at practitioners and managers, this practical handbook provides a source of guidance on project management techniques for the academic and cultural heritage sectors, focusing on managing projects involving public sector and other external partners. Issues under consideration and illustration include: different approaches to managing projects and how to select appropriate methods; using project management tools and other applications in project development and implementation; ensuring the sustainability of project outcomes and transferability into practice; realistic monitoring methodologies and specification and commissioning evaluation work that has real value.

Key Features

  • Written by an experienced project manager, it addresses project management realities rather than theory
  • Deconstructs the traditional ‘project cycle’ model to address different project approaches
  • Takes into account the government and local government context, especially operational procedures and accountability

Readership

Managerial and supervisory levels within academic and other libraries, museums and archives

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630526
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345664

Reviews

This book is concise, to the point, and focused directly on understandable terminology and appropriate charts and figures., Collection Building
Provides a detailed roadmap for novices of project management in information organizations, especially managers and administrators, with step-by-step instructions and numerous illustrations and figures., Collection Building

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Julie Carpenter Author

Julie Carpenter is Director and Lead Consultant of Education for Change Ltd (EfC). She is a qualified librarian and joined the British Council, working to improve the Council’s own library and information services. She led the British Council’s policy and strategic inputs on book and information provision in education projects funded by the World Bank. She has been a consultant since 1990 and was successful in developing and managing research projects under the European Union’s early R&D Framework Programmes. She has led and managed research and consulting projects in the UK for the Joint Information Systems Committee (JISC) of the Higher Education Funding Councils, and the Museums, Libraries and Archives Council (MLA). From 2004 – 2006 she directed the summative evaluation of the UK Big Lottery Fund’s ICT Content for Learning Programmes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Education for Change Ltd, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.