Project Management in Libraries, Archives and Museums
1st Edition
Working with Government and Other External Partners
Table of Contents
List of figures and tables
Acknowledgements
List of abbreviations and acronyms
About the author
Chapter 1: What does project management mean?
Introduction
What is a project?
Kinds of projects
Project or programme
The project lifecycle approach to project management
PRINCE2
Why project management – why projects fail
Project management role and responsibilities
Projects management in libraries, museums and archives
What does this book do?
Chapter 2: Project planning and review
Introduction
Project initiation
Revisiting the project plan
Project planning activities
The business case
Monitoring the project plan
Monitoring assumptions and risks
Chapter 3: Working in project partnerships
Introduction
Local government and other partnership policies
Benefits of working in partnership
Building partnerships
Partnership roles and tasks
Governance and management structures
Governance challenges
Project partnership governance structures
Partnership management challenges
Working across different cultures and sectors
Chapter 4: Risk management
Introduction
What does risk management involve?
Elements of risk management
Management and institutional attitudes to risk
Initial risk identification and analysis
Techniques for assessing risk
Risk categories and factors
Legal issues
Risk tolerance and risk thresholds
The risk log
The risk profile
Suitable responses to risk
Risk responsibilities
Chapter 5: Managing human resources within a project
Introduction
Orchestrating decisions
Knowledge, skills and attitudes required by project managers
Contextual issues in managing the project’s human resources
The project team
Team building
Internal and external dynamics
Interface management
Team communication
Team motivation
Chapter 6: Managing other project resources
Introduction
Time
Monitoring project progress
Time management
Money
Subcontractors and suppliers
Chapter 7: Evaluation and review
Introduction
Planning evaluations
General principles for evaluation
What type of evaluation?
Review or evaluation
Who will carry out the evaluation?
Designing the evaluation
Evaluation approaches
Evaluation research methods
Managing the evaluation process
Chapter 8: Quality management in projects
Introduction
Quality management systems
Challenges associated with project quality management
Project quality or deliverable quality?
Managing quality and quality assurance
Essential components of quality management within projects
Quality planning
Quality control
Acceptance testing, piloting and evaluating
Chapter 9: Sustainability of projects
Introduction
Sustainability aspects
Sustainability and quality
Sustainability and equity
Planning for sustainability
Revenue generation
Notes
Chapter 10: Using information and communication technology in project management
Introduction
Project management applications
The task-oriented approach to choosing ICT tools
Challenges for the project manager
Useful resources
Glossary of project management terms
Index
Description
Aimed at practitioners and managers, this practical handbook provides a source of guidance on project management techniques for the academic and cultural heritage sectors, focusing on managing projects involving public sector and other external partners. Issues under consideration and illustration include: different approaches to managing projects and how to select appropriate methods; using project management tools and other applications in project development and implementation; ensuring the sustainability of project outcomes and transferability into practice; realistic monitoring methodologies and specification and commissioning evaluation work that has real value.
Key Features
- Written by an experienced project manager, it addresses project management realities rather than theory
- Deconstructs the traditional ‘project cycle’ model to address different project approaches
- Takes into account the government and local government context, especially operational procedures and accountability
Managerial and supervisory levels within academic and other libraries, museums and archives
- 226
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- 10th December 2010
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780630526
- 9781843345664
Reviews
This book is concise, to the point, and focused directly on understandable terminology and appropriate charts and figures., Collection Building
Provides a detailed roadmap for novices of project management in information organizations, especially managers and administrators, with step-by-step instructions and numerous illustrations and figures., Collection Building
About the Authors
Julie Carpenter Author
Julie Carpenter is Director and Lead Consultant of Education for Change Ltd (EfC). She is a qualified librarian and joined the British Council, working to improve the Council’s own library and information services. She led the British Council’s policy and strategic inputs on book and information provision in education projects funded by the World Bank. She has been a consultant since 1990 and was successful in developing and managing research projects under the European Union’s early R&D Framework Programmes. She has led and managed research and consulting projects in the UK for the Joint Information Systems Committee (JISC) of the Higher Education Funding Councils, and the Museums, Libraries and Archives Council (MLA). From 2004 – 2006 she directed the summative evaluation of the UK Big Lottery Fund’s ICT Content for Learning Programmes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Education for Change Ltd, UK