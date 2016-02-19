Progress in Theoretical Biology
1st Edition
Volume 4
Editors: Robert Rosen Fred M. Snell
eBook ISBN: 9781483219288
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 310
Description
Progress in Theoretical Biology, Volume 4 discusses the theoretical aspects of genetic complementation and illustrates an allosteric enzyme model with positive feedback applied to glycolytic oscillations. The text also describes the states, observables, and the measurement process in quantum theory and biology; the use of biological macromolecules as measuring systems; as well as the structure, stability, and efficiency of ecosystems. The general theory of adaptation as well as the adaptive cognitive system are also encompassed.
Biologists, cytologists, geneticists, and biophysicists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Theoretical Aspects of Genetic Complementation
I. Partial Complementation: Traditional Approach
II. Molecular Aspects and Possible Mechanisms of Interallelic Complementation
III. Other Types of Partial Complementation: Phenomenology and Mechanisms
IV. Mathematical Methods of Complementation Analysis and Their Applications
V. Conclusions
References
An Allosteric Enzyme Model with Positive Feedback Applied to Glycolytic Oscillations
1. Theoretical Introduction
2. Glycolytic Oscillations
3. An AUosteric Enzyme Model for Glycolytic Oscillations
4. Response of the Oscillatory Enzyme to External Perturbations
5. Patterns of Spatiotemporal Organization in the AUosteric Enzyme Model
6. The Physiological Significance of Metabolic Oscillations
References
Biological Observables
I. States, Observables, and the Measurement Process in Quantum Theory and Biology
II. Biological Macromolecules as Measuring Systems
III. Concluding Remarks
References
Structure, Stability, and Efficiency of Ecosystem
I. Introduction
II. Graphical Representation
III. Dynamical Representation and Margalef's Principle
IV. Energy Flow Functions
V. Stability of Ecological Dynamics
VI. Idealized Model Ecosystem
VII. Ecosystem of Two Trophic Levels
VIII. Ecosystem of Four Trophic Levels
Appendix I. Lyapunov Function of Branched Chains
Appendix II. Properties of the Critical Points of the System of Two Trophic Levels
Appendix III. Ecosystem of Three Trophic Levels
References
Adaptation
I. General Theory
II. An Adaptive Cognitive System
References
Subject Index
