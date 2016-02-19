Progress in Surface and Membrane Science
1st Edition
Volume 10
Progress in Surface and Membrane Science, Volume 10 covers the advances in surface and membrane science. The book discusses the selective changes of cellular particles influencing sedimentation properties; and the rotating disk and ring-disk electrodes in investigations of surface phenomena at the metal-electrolyte interface. The text also describes the membrane potential of phospholipid bilayer and biological membranes; the adsorption of surfactant monolayers at gas/liquid and liquid/liquid interfaces; and the enzymes immobilized on glass. Chemists and people involved in electrochemistry will find the book invaluable.
Selective Changes of Cellular Particles
Influencing Sedimentation Properties
I. Introduction
II. Influence of the Suspending Medium
III. Change of the Particle Composition In Vitro
IV. Change of the Sedimentation Properties Owing to a Deterioration of Particles during Centrifugation
V. Changes of Subcellular Structures In Vivo
VI. Conclusion
References
Rotating Disk and Ring-Disk Electrodes in Investigations of Surface Phenomena at the Metal-Electrolyte Interface
I. Introduction
II. The Theory of Convective Diffusion to a Rotating Disk Electrode
III. Kinetic Investigations
IV. Rotating Ring-Disk Electrode
References
Membrane Potential of Phospholipid Bilayer and Biological Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Various Membrane Potential Theories
III. Membrane Potential, Ion Permeability, and Selectivity
IV. Lipid Bilayer Experiments
V. Biological Membrane Studies
VI. Discussion
References
Adsorption of Surfactant Monolayers at Gas/Liquid and Liquid/Liquid Interfaces
I. Introduction
II. Approaches to an Equation of State for Monolayers
III. Thermodynamics of Adsorption and the Equation of State
IV. Ideal Behaviour and Interactions at Surfaces
V. Measured Equilibrium Surface Properties
VI. Conclusions
References
Enzymes Immobilized on Glass
I. Introduction
II. Glass
III. Enzymes
IV. Enzymes Immobilized on Glass
V. Effect of Immobilization on Enzymatic Activity
VI. Alternate Methods of Immobilization
VII. Current applications of Glass-Immobilized Enzymes
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Subject Index
D. A. Cadenhead
J. F. Danielli
Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York