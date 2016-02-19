Progress in Science and Its Social Conditions focuses on the drive to institute a sound development of science relative to technological innovations. Discussed in the book are the contributions of authors who have conducted research on the advancement of science in different environments. The contributions include literature that focus on tracing the history of science and how it has advanced in different countries. The book also elaborates on the emergence of various movements in scientific progress, including scientism, anti-scientism, elitism, and charlatanism. The conditions in the advance of science is then given attention. The book also highlights the role of higher education in research and development, and at the same time, puts emphasis on the recruitment of scientists in less developed countries. The processes and related factors of the advancement of technological innovation in various industrial settings are discussed. This is conducted by tracking how one company was able to upgrade the products it offers. The advancement of technology is identified as it is established that the company has continuously upgraded its products through the years. The contributions in this book can best serve the interest of those in the field of science, particularly those who are conducting research on its progress and utilization.