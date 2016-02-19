Progress in Science and Its Social Conditions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080312811, 9781483147802

Progress in Science and Its Social Conditions

1st Edition

Nobel Symposium 58 Held at Lidingö, Sweden, 15–19 August 1983

Editors: Tord Ganelius
eBook ISBN: 9781483147802
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Progress in Science and Its Social Conditions focuses on the drive to institute a sound development of science relative to technological innovations. Discussed in the book are the contributions of authors who have conducted research on the advancement of science in different environments. The contributions include literature that focus on tracing the history of science and how it has advanced in different countries. The book also elaborates on the emergence of various movements in scientific progress, including scientism, anti-scientism, elitism, and charlatanism. The conditions in the advance of science is then given attention. The book also highlights the role of higher education in research and development, and at the same time, puts emphasis on the recruitment of scientists in less developed countries. The processes and related factors of the advancement of technological innovation in various industrial settings are discussed. This is conducted by tracking how one company was able to upgrade the products it offers. The advancement of technology is identified as it is established that the company has continuously upgraded its products through the years. The contributions in this book can best serve the interest of those in the field of science, particularly those who are conducting research on its progress and utilization.

Table of Contents


Introduction

What is Progress in Science?

The Seventeenth-Century Outlook on Science

Science, Technology, Progress and the Break-through: China as a Case Study in Human History

Progress of Science in Africa - in Tradition, Culture and Religion

The Growth of Science: Romantic and Technocratic Images

Discussion Summary

Anti-Intellectualism and Charlatanism; Elitism and Mediocrity

Magic, Science and Institutionalization in the Seventeenth and Eighteenth Centuries

Discussion Summary

Science, Scientism and Anti-Scientism

Discussion Summary

Creative Thinking in Science and in Human Relations

Discussion Summary

Promotion of Excellence or Mediocrity

Discussion Summary

Conditions for Progress in Science

Getting to Know Everything about Nothing: Subject Specialization in Science

Planning, Administration and Organization of Science as a Means for Initiation, Enhancement and Development of Individual and Social Scientific Curiosity and Creativity

Discussion Summary

The Individual as a Human Resource for Scientific Progress

Discussion Summary

Educational Aspects and Recruitment of Scientists in Small Less Developed Countries

Discussion Summary

Modern Forms of Education in the Recruitment and Selection of Scientists

Discussion Summary

Understanding the Processes of Science: The Psychology of Scientific Discovery

Discussion Summary

Contagious Knowledge: Contagion as a Quality Criterion for Disciplinary and Interdisciplinary Science

Discussion Summary

The Meaning of Innovation at Sony

Discussion Summary

Cooperation and Conflicts in Industry-University Relations

Discussion Summary

Creativity in Science and Art

The Unique and the Commonplace in the Creations of Art and Science

Discussion Summary

Excellence and Creativity in Science

Discussion Summary

Progress and Reality in the Arts and in the Sciences

Discussion Summary

"Progress" in Science?

Discussion Summary

List of Participants, Organizers and Observers

Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147802

About the Editor

Tord Ganelius

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.