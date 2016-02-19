Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology, Volume I is a collection of papers from the Eleventh International Congress of Refrigeration held in Munich in August-September 1963. These papers deal with the various scientific and technical aspects, designs, and technology of refrigeration. One paper explains technological advances in the use of very low temperature fluids, namely liquid hydrogen and liquid helium as rocket fuels, as bubble chambers, in the study of mesons or hyperons, and in experiments involving the reaction of metals in a wide range of temperature. Another paper examines the requirements for improved food refrigeration and the limitations of certain methods when compared to other cold processing forms. Freeze-drying is also used in biology such as in freeze-drying of biological solutions, tissues, or living organisms. One paper explains the purification method for obtaining very pure hydrogen at high pressures to be used in comparative experiments on the thermodynamical properties of ortho- and para-hydrogen, and their mixtures. Another paper investigates the effect of heat exchange between capillary tube and suction line on the performance of small hermetic compressor systems. This collection is suitable for engineers or technologists in the area of refrigeration, as well as for scientists involved in the space industry and materials research.