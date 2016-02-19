Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198576, 9781483223605

Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the XIth International Congress of Refrigeration, Munich, 1963

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483223605
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 802
Description

Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology, Volume I is a collection of papers from the Eleventh International Congress of Refrigeration held in Munich in August-September 1963. These papers deal with the various scientific and technical aspects, designs, and technology of refrigeration. One paper explains technological advances in the use of very low temperature fluids, namely liquid hydrogen and liquid helium as rocket fuels, as bubble chambers, in the study of mesons or hyperons, and in experiments involving the reaction of metals in a wide range of temperature. Another paper examines the requirements for improved food refrigeration and the limitations of certain methods when compared to other cold processing forms. Freeze-drying is also used in biology such as in freeze-drying of biological solutions, tissues, or living organisms. One paper explains the purification method for obtaining very pure hydrogen at high pressures to be used in comparative experiments on the thermodynamical properties of ortho- and para-hydrogen, and their mixtures. Another paper investigates the effect of heat exchange between capillary tube and suction line on the performance of small hermetic compressor systems. This collection is suitable for engineers or technologists in the area of refrigeration, as well as for scientists involved in the space industry and materials research.

Table of Contents


Volume I

Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Officers of the XIth International Congress of Refrigeration

International Institute of Refrigeration — Officers

Donor Members

Sponsor Organizations

OrganizationsProviding Gifts

I. Plenary Meetings

Technological Advances Using Very Low Temperatures

Peltier-Effect

Energy for Refrigeration in Coming Years

Time-Temperature-Tolerance for Frozen Foods

Freeze-Drying

II. Commission 1

Liquefaction

Applications to Nuclear Physics

Thermodynamical Properties

Magnetism

III. Commission 2

Problems of Insulation

Thermodynamics

Heat Transfer

IV. Commission 3

Piston and Turbo Compressors

Miscellaneous Questions

Thermoelectric Refrigeration, Absorption

Refrigerants, Automation

Volume II

I. Commission 4

Meat, Vegetables, Fruit

Fruit

Fish

Miscellaneous Questions

II. Commission 5

Cold Stores

Cold Stores, Freezers

Deodorization, Cold Stores for Fruits and Vegetables

Freezers, Miscellaneous

Questions

III. Sub-Commission 6-A

Technical Advances in Air-Conditioning

Equipment for Air-Conditioning

Air-Conditioning — Control of Coils and Systems

IV. Sub-Commission 6-B

Application of Low Temperature to Gases

Miscellaneous Questions

V. Sub-Commission 6-C

Freeze-Drying — Theory and Industrial Development

Freeze-Drying — Medical and Biological Applications

Volume III

I. Commission 7

Refrigerated Vehicles

Testing of Equipment for Refrigerated Vehicles

Transport of Foods

II. Commission 8

Marine Air-Conditioning

Fishing Boats

Miscellaneous Questions

III. Commission 9

Research and Education in Refrigeration. Locker Plants

Education in Refrigeration

IV. Participants in the XIth International Congress of Refrigeration

V. Author Index

VI. Subject Index



Tome I

Avant Propos

Préface

Introduction

Personnalités du XIe Congrès International du Froid

Institut International du Froid — Personnalités

Membres Donateurs

Organisations Donatrices

Organisations Ayant Présenté des Cadeaux

I. Séances Plénières

Applications Technologiques Des Très Basses Températures

Effet Peltier

Energie pour la Production du froid à l'avenir

Comportement des aliments congelés, en fonction du temps et de la Température

Cryo-Dessiccation

II. Commission I

Liquéfaction

Application à la Physique nucléaire Propriétés Thermodynamiques

Magnétisme

III. Commission 2

Problèmes d'isolation

Thermodynamique

Transmission de chaleur

IV. Commission 3

Compresseurs à piston, Turbocompresseurs

Questions diverses

Refroidissement thermoélectrique, Absorption

Fluides frigorigènes,

Automation

Tome II

I. Commission 4

Viande, Légumes, Fruits

Fruits

Poisson

Questions diverses

II. Commission 5

Entrepôts frigorifiques

Entrepôts frigorifiques, Congélateurs

Désodorisation, Entrepôts frigorifiques pour fruits et légumes

Congélateurs, Questions diverses

III. Sous-Commission 6-A

Progrès technique dans le conditionnement d'air

Equipement pour le conditionnement d'air

Conditionnement d'air—Réglage serpentins et systèmes entiers

IV. Sub-Commission 6-B

Application des basses températures aux gaz

Questions diverses

V. Sous-Commission 6-C

Cryo-dessiccation — Théorie et développement industriel

Cryo-dessiccation — Applications biologiques et médicales

Tome III

I. Commission 7

Véhicules frigorifiques

Etude expérimentale sur les équipements des véhicules frigorifiques

Transport des denrées périssables

II. Commission 8

Conditionnement d'air des navires

Bateaux de pêche

Questions diverses

III. Commission 9

Recherche et enseignement dans le domaine du froid. Les casiers congélateurs

Enseignement dans le domaine du froid

IV. Membres adhérents et participants du Xle Congrès International du Froid

V. Liste des auteurs

VI. Liste des sujets

