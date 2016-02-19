Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the XIth International Congress of Refrigeration, Munich, 1963
Description
Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology, Volume I is a collection of papers from the Eleventh International Congress of Refrigeration held in Munich in August-September 1963. These papers deal with the various scientific and technical aspects, designs, and technology of refrigeration. One paper explains technological advances in the use of very low temperature fluids, namely liquid hydrogen and liquid helium as rocket fuels, as bubble chambers, in the study of mesons or hyperons, and in experiments involving the reaction of metals in a wide range of temperature. Another paper examines the requirements for improved food refrigeration and the limitations of certain methods when compared to other cold processing forms. Freeze-drying is also used in biology such as in freeze-drying of biological solutions, tissues, or living organisms. One paper explains the purification method for obtaining very pure hydrogen at high pressures to be used in comparative experiments on the thermodynamical properties of ortho- and para-hydrogen, and their mixtures. Another paper investigates the effect of heat exchange between capillary tube and suction line on the performance of small hermetic compressor systems. This collection is suitable for engineers or technologists in the area of refrigeration, as well as for scientists involved in the space industry and materials research.
Table of Contents
Volume I
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Officers of the XIth International Congress of Refrigeration
International Institute of Refrigeration — Officers
Donor Members
Sponsor Organizations
OrganizationsProviding Gifts
I. Plenary Meetings
Technological Advances Using Very Low Temperatures
Peltier-Effect
Energy for Refrigeration in Coming Years
Time-Temperature-Tolerance for Frozen Foods
Freeze-Drying
II. Commission 1
Liquefaction
Applications to Nuclear Physics
Thermodynamical Properties
Magnetism
III. Commission 2
Problems of Insulation
Thermodynamics
Heat Transfer
IV. Commission 3
Piston and Turbo Compressors
Miscellaneous Questions
Thermoelectric Refrigeration, Absorption
Refrigerants, Automation
Volume II
I. Commission 4
Meat, Vegetables, Fruit
Fruit
Fish
Miscellaneous Questions
II. Commission 5
Cold Stores
Cold Stores, Freezers
Deodorization, Cold Stores for Fruits and Vegetables
Freezers, Miscellaneous
Questions
III. Sub-Commission 6-A
Technical Advances in Air-Conditioning
Equipment for Air-Conditioning
Air-Conditioning — Control of Coils and Systems
IV. Sub-Commission 6-B
Application of Low Temperature to Gases
Miscellaneous Questions
V. Sub-Commission 6-C
Freeze-Drying — Theory and Industrial Development
Freeze-Drying — Medical and Biological Applications
Volume III
I. Commission 7
Refrigerated Vehicles
Testing of Equipment for Refrigerated Vehicles
Transport of Foods
II. Commission 8
Marine Air-Conditioning
Fishing Boats
Miscellaneous Questions
III. Commission 9
Research and Education in Refrigeration. Locker Plants
Education in Refrigeration
IV. Participants in the XIth International Congress of Refrigeration
V. Author Index
VI. Subject Index
Tome I
Avant Propos
Préface
Introduction
Personnalités du XIe Congrès International du Froid
Institut International du Froid — Personnalités
Membres Donateurs
Organisations Donatrices
Organisations Ayant Présenté des Cadeaux
I. Séances Plénières
Applications Technologiques Des Très Basses Températures
Effet Peltier
Energie pour la Production du froid à l'avenir
Comportement des aliments congelés, en fonction du temps et de la Température
Cryo-Dessiccation
II. Commission I
Liquéfaction
Application à la Physique nucléaire Propriétés Thermodynamiques
Magnétisme
III. Commission 2
Problèmes d'isolation
Thermodynamique
Transmission de chaleur
IV. Commission 3
Compresseurs à piston, Turbocompresseurs
Questions diverses
Refroidissement thermoélectrique, Absorption
Fluides frigorigènes,
Automation
Tome II
I. Commission 4
Viande, Légumes, Fruits
Fruits
Poisson
Questions diverses
II. Commission 5
Entrepôts frigorifiques
Entrepôts frigorifiques, Congélateurs
Désodorisation, Entrepôts frigorifiques pour fruits et légumes
Congélateurs, Questions diverses
III. Sous-Commission 6-A
Progrès technique dans le conditionnement d'air
Equipement pour le conditionnement d'air
Conditionnement d'air—Réglage serpentins et systèmes entiers
IV. Sub-Commission 6-B
Application des basses températures aux gaz
Questions diverses
V. Sous-Commission 6-C
Cryo-dessiccation — Théorie et développement industriel
Cryo-dessiccation — Applications biologiques et médicales
Tome III
I. Commission 7
Véhicules frigorifiques
Etude expérimentale sur les équipements des véhicules frigorifiques
Transport des denrées périssables
II. Commission 8
Conditionnement d'air des navires
Bateaux de pêche
Questions diverses
III. Commission 9
Recherche et enseignement dans le domaine du froid. Les casiers congélateurs
Enseignement dans le domaine du froid
IV. Membres adhérents et participants du Xle Congrès International du Froid
V. Liste des auteurs
VI. Liste des sujets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 802
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223605