Progress in Refrigeration Science and Technology, Volume III is a compilation of papers presented during the 11th International Congress of Refrigeration, held at Munich, Germany in 1963.

This volume is divided into three parts discussing various aspects of refrigeration science and technology. Part I deals with refrigerated transport by land and by air. This part is further divided into sections that cover refrigerated vehicles, testing of equipment for refrigerated vehicles, and the transport of foods. The second part is about refrigerated transport by water, with sections covering subjects on marine air-conditioning and fishing boats. Part III tackles education in the area of refrigeration. Research and education in refrigeration locker plants and education in refrigeration are elucidated under this section.

Mechanical engineers and those concerned in the production, transport, and manufacturing of perishable goods will find great use of this book.