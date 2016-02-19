Progress in Reaction Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199924, 9781483224954

Progress in Reaction Kinetics

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: G. Porter
eBook ISBN: 9781483224954
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 532
Description

Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 4 is a 10-chapter text that focuses on the reactions of nitrogen atoms in the gas phase and some chemical factors in the kinetics of processes at electrodes.
This volume describes first the free radical reactions dealing with halogenomethyl and alkoxyl radicals. The next chapters deal with electronically excited states, proton transfer, and kinetics of electrode processes. These topics are followed by discussions on the primary processes in the gas phase photochemistry of carbonyl compounds, as well as the mechanisms and rates of radiationless energy transfer. This book also looks into the methods used for the measurement of fluorescence lifetimes of aromatic compounds. A chapter examines the chemiluminescence in the oxidation of organic compounds and for other liquid-phase reactions. The last chapters discuss the role of the solvent in proton transfer reactions and some aspects of developments in the field of electrode processes.
This book is of great value to reaction kinetics scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. Reactions of Nitrogen Atoms in the Gas Phase

2. Reactions of Halogenomethyl Radicals

3. The Rate Constants of Alkoxyl Radical Reactions

4. Molecular Reactions in the Gas Phase and the Quasi-Heterolytic Hypothesis

5. Primary Processes in the Gas-Phase Photochemistry of Carbonyl Compounds

6. Mechanisms and Rates of Radiationless Energy Transfer

7. The Fluorescence Lifetimes of Aromatic Molecules

8. Chemiluminescence in Liquid-Phase Reactions

9. The Role of the Solvent in Aqueous Proton Transfers

10. Some Chemical Factors in the Kinetics of Processes at Electrodes

Reaction Index

Subject Index

Author Index

Contents of Previous Volumes




Details

No. of pages:
532
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483224954

About the Editor

G. Porter

Ratings and Reviews

