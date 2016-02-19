Progress in Reaction Kinetics, Volume 4 is a 10-chapter text that focuses on the reactions of nitrogen atoms in the gas phase and some chemical factors in the kinetics of processes at electrodes.

This volume describes first the free radical reactions dealing with halogenomethyl and alkoxyl radicals. The next chapters deal with electronically excited states, proton transfer, and kinetics of electrode processes. These topics are followed by discussions on the primary processes in the gas phase photochemistry of carbonyl compounds, as well as the mechanisms and rates of radiationless energy transfer. This book also looks into the methods used for the measurement of fluorescence lifetimes of aromatic compounds. A chapter examines the chemiluminescence in the oxidation of organic compounds and for other liquid-phase reactions. The last chapters discuss the role of the solvent in proton transfer reactions and some aspects of developments in the field of electrode processes.

This book is of great value to reaction kinetics scientists and researchers.