Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology
1st Edition
Progress in Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology, Volume 9 reviews developments in the fields of psychobiology and physiological psychology, with emphasis on selected areas of research relating brain mechanisms and behavior. Topics covered range from sensory-perceptual systems in mammals to behavioral modulation of visual responses in monkeys. Brain pathways for vocal learning in birds are also examined, along with neural mechanisms in taste aversion learning.
Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with an insightful account of the evolution of concepts regarding cortical organization relevant to perception in mammals. Studies of single unit activity in awake, behaving monkeys are then presented, followed by a discussion on the neural control of song in birds. In particular, the brain pathways involved in vocal learning in birds are defined anatomically and physiologically, including the presence of hemispheric dominance and the sensitivity to steroid hormones. Subsequent chapters focus on the response characteristics of the cells in the forebrain that give stimuli their significance for associative learning; the neuropsychological mechanisms of taste aversion learning; and the psychobiology of thirst. The final chapter is devoted to the pineal gland and its anatomical connection to the eyes, together with pineal hormones, polypeptides, and proteins.
This book should appeal to biologists, psychologists, and physiologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Principles of Organization of Sensory-Perceptual Systems in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Some Traditional Concepts of Forebrain Organization Relevant to the Genesis of Perception
III. Summary of Some Recent Studies of Forebrain Organization
IV. General Conclusions
References
Behavioral Modulation of Visual Responses in the Monkey: Stimulus Selection for Attention and Movement
I. Introduction
II. Superior Colliculus
III. Striate and Prestriate Cortices
IV. Parietal and Frontal Association Cortices
V. Functional Implications
VI. Conclusion
References
Brain Pathways for Vocal Learning in Birds: A Review of the First 10 Years
I. Introduction
II. Hypoglossal Dominance
III. Brain Pathways for Vocal Control
IV. Relations between Song Ontogeny and the Ontogeny of Song Control Pathways
V. Relation of Testosterone to Vocal Behavior
VI. The Evolution of Song Learning and of Its Anatomical Correlates
VII. Overview and Summary
References
Neuronal Activity of Cingulate Cortex, Anteroventral Thalamus, and Hippocampal Formation in Discriminative Conditioning: Encoding and Extraction of the Significance of Conditional Stimuli
I. Introduction
II. Neuronal Activity of Limbic Structures in Relation to Discriminative Avoidance Learning and Performance in the Rabbit
III. Functional Interpretation of Discriminative Neuronal Activity in Cingulate Cortex and in the AV Thalamus
IV. Role of the Hippocampal Formation in the Encoding of Stimulus Significance
V. Summary
References
Neural Mechanisms in Taste Aversion Learning
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of the Conditioned Stimulus
III. The Nature of the Unconditioned Stimulus
IV. Central Modulation of Taste Aversion Learning
V. Summary
References
Contents
Thirst: The Initiation, Maintenance, and Termination of Drinking
I. Introduction
II. The Initiation of Drinking
III. The Maintenance of Drinking
IV. The Termination of Drinking
V. Physiological Mechanisms and Ad Libitum Drinking
VI. Conclusions
References
The Pineal Gland: A Regulator of Regulators
I. Prefatory Remarks
II. Anatomical Link between Eyes and Pineal Gland
III. Pineal Hormones
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
